Milla Jovovich ‘heartbroken and dumbstruck’ by conflict in Ukraine

Milla Jovovich says she is “heartbroken and dumbstruck” as she tries to process the escalating conflict in Ukraine.

The Resident Evil star said was “torn in two” by the destruction and displacement of families as Russian forces close in on Kyiv, the city of her birth.

The actress and model is among the famous faces continuing to add their voices to the waves of support and solidarity for the Ukrainian people.

It comes as violence continues to escalate following attacks ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, with people forced to flee into bomb shelters and across the country’s borders.

Madonna, Kylie Jenner and Pink also shared heartfelt messages online, praying for the safety of the “innocent” people caught up in the violence.

In a statement shared to Instagram, Jovovich said: “I am heartbroken and dumbstruck trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace of Ukraine.

“My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding. My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine.

“I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them.”

The actress recalled stories of “trauma and terror” experienced by her family during times of war in former Yugoslavia.

In an explosive post, Like A Virgin singer Madonna blasted the Russian president and urged people to donate to help the Ukrainian people.

“Russia’s Pointless and Greed Driven Invasion Of the Ukraine MUST be stopped!!” she wrote on Instagram.

“Please Send in Humanitarian Aid to help millions of citizens of the Ukraine who’s lives are being affected by this CRISIS at this very moment.

“Putin has Violated Every Human Rights Accord in Existence. Putin has no right to try to erase the existence of the Ukraine.

“We support you President Zelensky!! We are praying for you and your country.”

Writing on her Instagram story, reality star Jenner wrote: “God protect the people of Ukraine. My thoughts and prayers are with you.”

So What singer Pink shared a linked to charity Unicef, writing: “Right now, UNICEF is working across eastern #Ukraine to scale up lifesaving programs for children.”

Late Late Show host James Corden said he did not know how to talk about the horrific events in Ukraine with his children, and dedicated the opening monologue of his Thursday night show to the country and its people.

“All day today and all night and now as I sit here … all I can think about is the innocent men, women and children in Ukraine who are terrified for their lives and I don’t know how to process it,” he said.

“I don’t even know how to talk about this to my own children, let alone begin talking to you about it on television.”

Over the past 48 hours other stars including Oscar winners Jared Leto and Penelope Cruz, Mark Ruffalo and Elijah Wood have prayed for safety and peace in Ukraine.