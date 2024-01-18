Uniqlo sues Shein over claims they copied popular ‘Mary Poppins’ shoulder bag

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Uniqlo is suing rival retailer Shein over claims the Chinese fast fashion giant was selling an “inferior” copy of its viral “Mary Poppins bag”.

The lawsuit demanded Shein stop selling its product that the Japanese brand said looks too much like its Round Mini Shoulder Bag, which has become a huge hit online.

TikTokkers have regularly posted about the shoulder bag, showing off how many items it can hold despite its small size. The nylon bag, which costs £14.90 in the UK, is reportedly the brand’s best-selling bag .

Its popularity has earned it a nickname referring to the 1964 Disney film starring Julie Andrews, where a nanny pulls a hatstand and a lampshade out of her handbag.

Uniqlo is suing fast fashion giant Shein over their alleged copy of their best-selling product (AP)

Uniqlo is demanding that Shein stops selling its version of the bag immediately, as well as paying for “compensation for damages incurred”.

Shein, founded in China but now based in Singapore, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The lawsuit was filed in Tokyo District Court on Dec. 28 by Tokyo-based Fast Retailing Co., which operates Uniqlo stores.

On Thursday, Uniqlo said it’s demanding damages of about 160 million yen ($1.1 million) in its lawsuit targeting the three companies that operate Shein, Roadget Business Pte, Fashion Choice Pte and Shein Japan Co.

They said Shein’s product was a copyright violation of inferior quality and that the product undermined customer confidence in the Uniqlo brand.

Uniqlo, which has nearly 2,500 stores in 26 global markets, is behind hit affordable casual clothing like HeatTech thermal underwear. It has gained a reputation for practical clothing in a number of colours, with a focus on thermals and and is currently projecting a record profit for 2024.

Founded in 2008, Shein operates in more than 150 countries and has previously attracted controversy over its low prices, environmental footprint and employment practices.

The company has said however that is has a zero tolerance policy on forced labour, and that its produces clothes in small batches which means little goes to waste.