Independent
Trump latest
Russia is suspected of jamming the radar of EU leader’s plane above Bulgaria, an official says

A plane carrying European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen was hit by radar jamming over Bulgaria in a suspected Russian operation

Via AP news wire
Monday 01 September 2025 11:29 BST
Lithuania EU
Lithuania EU (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A plane carrying European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen was hit by radar jamming over Bulgaria in a suspected Russian operation, a spokesperson said Monday.

The plane landed safely in Plovdiv airport and Von der Leyen will continue her planned tour of the European Union’s nations bordering Russia and Belarus, said the commission's spokesperson Arianna Podestà.

