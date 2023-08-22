Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US Coast Guard rescues man who was stranded for 3 days on an island in the Bahamas

The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued a 64-year-old man whose sailboat became disabled and who spent three days stranded on an island in the Bahamas

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 22 August 2023 22:10

US Coast Guard rescues man who was stranded for 3 days on an island in the Bahamas

Show all 2

A 64-year-old man whose sailboat became disabled spent three days stranded on an island in the Bahamas before the U.S. Coast Guard spotted a flare he fired and rescued him, the Coast Guard said.

The crew of a Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircraft dropped food, water and a radio to communicate with the man, who told them about his ordeal, the agency said in a news release. The Coast Guard cutter Paul Clark rescued the man Friday on Cay Sal. He is in good health, the release said.

Aerial photos released Tuesday by the Coast Guard show that the man, whose name wasn't released, had etched the letters “SOS” in the island's sandy beach.

“We’re proud to have saved this man’s life," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig. "This case serves as a perfect example of why you must have the proper safety equipment on your vessel. Without seeing the flare, the case may not have had a successful outcome.”

___

Recommended

This story was corrected to correct that the man was rescued by a Coast Guard cutter, not the aircrew that first spotted him.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in