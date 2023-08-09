Three fishermen rescued off Massachusetts coastline after 55ft fishing boat sinks

Three fisherman, who were not wearing life jackets, were found clinging to a buoy after their 55ft vessel sank five miles east of Nantucket, Massachussetts.

The First Coast Guard District command centre received an emergency alert at 12.48pm on Saturday 5 August. The coast guard, helicopter and lifeboat crew were launched to search for the men and their boat.

At 2:02pm, the Jayhawk crew located all three fishermen clinging to a buoy. The Jayhawk’s crew safely hoisted all three fishermen and transported them to Hyannis Airport, where they were treated by emergency services.