Operations to rescue migrants have continued in the Mediterranean as at least 41 people were reported to have died in a shipwreck off the Italian island of Lampedusa last week.

Doctors Without Borders has released video of one of their vessels going to the aid of a boat loaded with migrants on Monday, 7 August.

Four people who survived the shipwreck said their boat set off from Sfax in Tunisia and sank on its way to Italy.

They said they were on a boat carrying 45 people including three children.