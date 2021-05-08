Vax Live – updates: Prince Harry, Joe Biden, Jennifer Lopez and more gather for first Covid-compliant concert
Fundraiser is designed to ‘reunite the world’ following the pandemic
Vax Live, a concert designed to “reunite the world”, is being broadcast after taking place last weekend.
The pre-taped event brought together celebrities and political leaders, including President Joe Biden, Prince Harry, Jennifer Lopez and Foo Fighters.
Staged at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the event was a fundraiser for Global Citizen.
Other celebrities who served as guest speakers included Ben Affleck Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel Sean Penn and David Letterman served as special guest speakers.
Follow along below with live updates from the event
Hello, and welcome to our live blog running through all the updates from tonight’s Vax Live fundraiser!
