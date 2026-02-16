Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Madagascar's disaster management office confirmed at least 59 deaths last week from Cyclone Gezani, the second tropical storm to hit the island nation this year.

The National Bureau for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) reported 16,428 displaced, 15 missing, 804 injured, and 423,986 affected by the disaster.

Gezani barrelled through the country just ten days after Tropical Cyclone Fytia killed 14 and displaced over 31,000, according to the UN's humanitarian office.

At its peak, Gezani had sustained winds of 185 kilometres (115 miles) per hour, with gusts up to 270 kilometres per hour – powerful enough to rip metal from rooftops and uproot large trees.

It moved across the Mozambique Channel, bringing heavy winds and waves of up to 10 metres to southern Mozambique, its weather service confirmed.

The weather system has since curved back eastward over the channel, and forecasts show it looping toward Madagascar again, with a second landfall expected in southwestern Madagascar on Monday.

open image in gallery At its peak, Gezani had sustained winds of 185 kilometres (115 miles) per hour, with gusts up to 270 kilometres per hour – powerful enough to rip metal from rooftops and uproot large trees ( AFP via Getty Images )

Authorities have placed Ampanihy district in southwestern Madagascar on red alert, with Gezani forecast to pass about 100 km off its coast on Monday evening, bringing winds of around 65 km/h but no heavy rainfall, the weather service said.

Another affected country, Mozambique, has also been hit by frequent weather-related disasters that scientists say have been exacerbated by climate change.

The Southern African country is also recovering from severe flooding that affected more than 700,000 people and damaged over 170,000 homes in recent weeks, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Mozambique's weather service expects Cyclone Gezani to pass close to Inhambane any time from Friday afternoon, before moving back out into the Mozambique Channel.

open image in gallery A multi-sports gymnasium damaged by Cyclone Gezani in Toamasina ( AFP via Getty Images )

People in Inhambane have been placing sandbags on their roofs to try to stop them being blown off by intense winds and barricading windows with sheets of corrugated iron.

Local authorities have restricted sailing, and fishermen are staying home.

"All sailors were informed that there will be strong winds and a cyclone. Today is our turn to fish but we are not doing it," fisherman Jaime Neto said.