The UK government has sent 60 search and rescue specialists and four search dogs to Morocco as rescuers are digging through the rubble to try and find survivors following the huge earthquake.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly said: “The UK is sending immediate support to Morocco including a team of 60 search and rescue specialists and four rescue dogs to assist with the rescue effort.

“I remain in contact with Foreign Minister Bourita and offer my deepest sympathies to the people of Morocco after this tragic event.”

It comes as more than 2,000 people have been killed. Of the 2,059 injured, more than 1,400 are said to be seriously hurt, the Morocco’s Interior Ministry said.

The damage from the quake could take several years to repair, according to the Red Cross. “We are looking at many months if not several years of response,” said Hossam Elsharkawi, the Red Cross Middle East and North Africa director.

The tremors were centred in the High Atlas mountains late on Friday night. The epicentre was said to be in the Ighil area, about 40 miles (70km) south of Marrakech.