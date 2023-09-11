Morocco earthquake – live: UK deploys search and rescue teams as hunt for survivors continues
Death toll has risen to 2,122, while 2,421 people are injured
CCTV captures moment earthquake strikes busy Marrakech street
The UK government has sent 60 search and rescue specialists and four search dogs to Morocco as rescuers are digging through the rubble to try and find survivors following the huge earthquake.
Foreign secretary James Cleverly said: “The UK is sending immediate support to Morocco including a team of 60 search and rescue specialists and four rescue dogs to assist with the rescue effort.
“I remain in contact with Foreign Minister Bourita and offer my deepest sympathies to the people of Morocco after this tragic event.”
It comes as more than 2,000 people have been killed. Of the 2,059 injured, more than 1,400 are said to be seriously hurt, the Morocco’s Interior Ministry said.
The damage from the quake could take several years to repair, according to the Red Cross. “We are looking at many months if not several years of response,” said Hossam Elsharkawi, the Red Cross Middle East and North Africa director.
The tremors were centred in the High Atlas mountains late on Friday night. The epicentre was said to be in the Ighil area, about 40 miles (70km) south of Marrakech.
UK sends 60 search and rescue specialists to Morocco
The UK government has sent 60 search and rescue specialists, four search dogs and rescue equipment to Morocco.
While an emergency medical team has also been deployed to assess the existing healthcare capacity and the extent of the damage
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “The UK is sending immediate support to Morocco including a team of 60 search and rescue specialists and four rescue dogs to assist with the rescue effort.
“I remain in contact with Foreign Minister Bourita and offer my deepest sympathies to the people of Morocco after this tragic event.”
Survivors recall harrowing details of the devastating tremor: ‘I was so lucky to survive’
Survivors from the Moulay Brahim village in the south of Marrakech are in awe of their luck. One survivor, Mina Bakenziz told CNN: “The people came and pulled me out. Nothing fell on me, I was so lucky.”
Another survivor, identified by their first name Hatimi, slept out in the open with her family: “Everybody was outside. All of the neighbours, everyone. We don’t want to go inside, everyone is scared, the shaking was so strong.”
Fifty-year-old Fatima, who lost four members of her family, “barely got the chance to grab the kids and run out before I saw my house collapsing in front of my eyes”.
She recalled seeing the “neighbour’s house” collapse and “there are two dead people under the rubble”.
Morocco’s king thanks the UK, Spain, Qatar and UAE for aid offers
Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has thanked Spain, Qatar, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates for their aid offers after the devastating earthquake.
“The Moroccan authorities conducted a careful assessment of the needs in the field, taking into account that a lack of coordination in such cases would be counterproductive,” the king added, according to an interior ministry statement posted by state broadcaster 2M.
“On this basis, the Moroccan authorities responded, at this particular stage, to the offers of support made by friendly countries Spain, Qatar, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, which suggested mobilising a group of search and rescue teams.
“Moreover, with the progress of interventions, the assessment of potential needs may develop, which may lead to going back to offers of support from other friendly countries, according to the needs of each stage separately.”
Morocco earthquake: A look at the world’s deadliest earthquakes over the past 25 years
The earthquake that struck Morocco has killed more than 2,100 people, with the death toll expected to increase as rescuers reach hard-hit remote mountain areas. Here’s a look at the deadliest earthquakes over the past 25 years:
— 8 September 2023: In Morocco, a magnitude 6.8 temblor kills more than 2,100 people.
— 6 February 2023: In Turkey and Syria, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake kills more than 21,600 people.
— 25 April 2015: In Nepal, more than 8,800 people were killed by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.
— 11 March 2011: A magnitude 9.0 quake off the northeast coast of Japan triggers a tsunami, killing more than 18,400 people.
— 12 January 2010: In Haiti, over 100,000 people are killed by a magnitude 7.0 quake. The government estimated a staggering 316,000 dead, but the scale of the destruction made an accurate count impossible.
— 12 May 2008: A magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichuan in China, resulting in over 87,500 deaths.
— 27 May 2006: More than 5,700 people die when a magnitude 6.3 quake hits Indonesia’s Java island.
— 8 October 2005: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake kills over 80,000 people in Pakistan’s Kashmir region.
— 26 December 2004: A magnitude 9.1 quake in Indonesia triggered an Indian Ocean tsunami, killing about 230,000 people in a dozen countries.
— 26 December 2003: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits southeastern Iran, causing more than 20,000 deaths.
— 26 January 2001: A magnitude 7.6 quake strikes Gujarat in India, killing as many as 20,000 people.
— 17 August 1999: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Izmit, Turkey, killing about 18,000 people.
- Associated Press
Pope Francis praises earthquake rescuers
Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the Morocco earthquake and their families on Sunday, as well as praising rescuers.
“I pray for the injured, for those who have lost their lives, so many of them, and for their relatives,” Pope Francis said at St Peter’s Square.
Residents spent the second night sleeping on the streets in Marrakech after the earthquake killed more than 2,000 people on Saturday.
Several historic sites have also been damaged in the earthquake.
‘Small’ number of Americans injured in Morocco earthquake, US state department says
The US State Department said that a “small” number of Americans were injured in the devastating Morocco earthquake that took the lives of more than 2,000 people.
Officials said that they still do not know of any Americans’ deaths.
The department said in a statement that it is also communicating with local authorities and is ready to provide “appropriate consular assistance” to citizens.
Morocco mourns its earthquake victims as the search for survivors goes on
Survivors of Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in decades are struggling to find food and shelter as the search goes on for those missing and the death toll rises.
The number of dead is now more than 2,122, with another 2,421 injured. Those totals are likely to increase as rescue workers and residents dig through the rubble. Many people on Sunday were preparing to spend a third night in the open after the near-7 magnitude earthquake hit late on Friday. The quake’s epicentre was around 70km (40 miles) southwest of Marrakech.
Relief workers face the challenge of reaching areas in the High Atlas, a rugged mountain range where settlements are often remote and where many houses crumbled. In the badly-hit village of Amizmiz, residents watched as rescuers used a mechanical digger on a collapsed house. “They are looking for a man and his son. One of them might still be alive,” said Hassan Halouch, a retired builder. The team eventually recovered only bodies.
Morocco mourns its earthquake victims as the search for survivors goes on
Death tolls passes 2,100 as those left homeless struggle to find food and shelter
Morocco earthquake: Holidaymaker talks about moment disaster struck the country
Morocco travel advice: Is it safe to travel to Marrakech right now?
The death toll is rising following a catastrophic earthquake in Morocco late at night on Friday 8 September. More than 2,000 people have been killed and injured after the 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck.
The epicentre was about 70km (43 miles) southwest of Marrakech – the fourth-biggest city in Morocco, and by far the most popular draw for international visitors.
Thousands of British holidaymakers are in the area, with many thousands more booked to go there during September. This is the travel picture.
Morocco earthquake: Is it safe to travel at the moment?
Airports, including Marrakech, are open, with flights operating normally
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies