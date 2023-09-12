How can I support victims of the Morocco earthquake?

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands have been affected following an earthquake in Morocco on Friday 8 September that has devastated rural communities in the Atlas Mountains.

Mountainside villages in the epicentre, Al Haouz province (44 miles south of Marrakech), were destroyed and many have lost their lives. Some 2,476 people have been injured and the death toll has risen to 2,500 as a result of the 6.8 magnitude earthquake.

Experts have warned aftershocks could last for months as rescue operations by local and global relief charities race to find and aid survivors in hard-to-reach areas.

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI declared three days of national mourning from Sunday in the wake of one of Morocco’s most devastating earthquakes in the last 120 years.

Here is a list of resources to help those impacted by the natural disaster.

Intrepid Foundation

The Intrepid Foundation is accepting donations for the Morocco Earthquake Appeal to provide emergency relief and support Education For All and the High Atlas Foundation in offering food, shelter, clean water and medical assistance to those impacted. Donations up to AUD 100,000 (£51,384.41) will be matched by the foundation to support those affected by the disaster.

“Having experienced the earthquake first-hand, seeing its terrible impact on communities and hearing about lives lost in the Atlas Mountains, it’s time for our global community to support the people of Morocco when they need it most”, Zina Bencheikh, managing director of EMEA for Intrepid Travel said in a statement.

“Both the High Atlas Foundation and Education for All are located in the part of the country most affected by the earthquake. They are dealing with unimaginable loss.” Donations can be made on the Intrepid Foundation’s website.

Education for All

Education charity Education for All is raising funds to provide food, medicine, water and communications for families and communities. The charity provides education for girls in remote regions of the High Atlas mountains, with several of their buildings having been damaged by the earthquake.

High Atlas Foundation

The High Atlas Foundation has people on the ground working to deliver essential supplies such as non-perishable food items, water and blankets for disaster relief to affected communities within their extensive transport network.

Moroccan Red Crescent

The British Red Cross is raising money for vital aid on the ground, including providing first aid to those injured and emotional support to people in shock via the local Moroccan Red Crescent.

Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders provides independent medical humanitarian assistance for people affected by natural and human-made disasters in over 70 countries. The charity has sent teams to Morocco to assess needs and provide support to the local authorities.

Care

Care’s Morocco Earthquake Emergency Fund is helping women and girls, youths and disadvantaged groups unable to access other emergency services near the epicentre of the quake with emergency water, food, shelter and medical support.

Unicef

Unicef is accepting donations to provide emergency support for children and their families displaced by the disaster and in need of shelter, safe water and medical care.

ActionAid UK

ActionAid UK has been present in Morocco for more than 20 years and has launched an emergency Morocco earthquake appeal to support the communities most affected by the disaster.

