Niger’s coup leaders to prosecute ousted president Mohamed Bazoum for ‘high treason’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Niger’s military has said it will prosecute ousted president Mohamed Bazoum and his “accomplices” for “high treason” and for “undermining the internal and external security” of the country.

Since the coup on 26 July, Mr Bazoum, aged 63, has been confined to the official presidential residence in national capital Niamey along with his family.

In a statement read out on national television late on Sunday, a spokesman for Niger’s military laid out the charges against Mr Bazoum and also attacked the West African leaders for imposing sanctions on the country.

“The Nigerien government has to date, gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute the deposed president and his local and foreign accomplices before the competent national and international authorities for high treason and undermining internal and external security of Niger,” read a statement from the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) of Niger, the military council that toppled the government in July.

In response to the coup and the overthrowing of democratically elected president Bazoum, the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) enforced sanctions on Niger and has not ruled out using force against the army officers responsible for toppling the democratically-elected president.

The West African bloc has approved the deployment of a “standby force to restore constitutional order” in Niger as soon as possible, but remains committed to finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Earlier last week, coup leaders had shut down the country’s airspace, citing fear of military intervention from the West African regional bloc after it rejected their deadline for release and reinstatement of Mr Bazoum.

Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, the spokesman for Niger’s military, in his statement on Sunday, dismissed concerns over Mr Bazoum’s health and said the ousted leader had seen a doctor the previous day.

“After this visit, the doctor raised no problems regarding the state of health of the deposed president and members of his family,” he said.

Colonel Abdramane also attacked Ecowas sanctions on Niger, claiming that the “illegal, inhumane and humiliating” measures have posed challenges for individuals to access essential items such as medicines, food, and electricity.