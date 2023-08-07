Niger’s coup leaders close country’s airspace citing threat of military intervention

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Niger’s military junta shut down the country’s airspace, citing fear of military intervention from the West African regional bloc after it rejected their deadline for release and reinstatement of ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.

Earlier, defence chiefs of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had agreed to a possible military action plan against the coup leaders in a bid to reverse the military takeover and restore Mr Bazoum’s rule.

Issuing a statement, a junta representative said that Niger’s airspace is shut "for all aircraft until further notice" as they fear "the threat of intervention". They also warned that there would be an “energetic and immediate response” if the country’s airspace is violated.

He said there had been a pre-deployment of forces in two Central African countries in preparation for an intervention, but did not give details.

"Niger’s armed forces and all our defence and security forces, backed by the unfailing support of our people, are ready to defend the integrity of our territory," he said.

With the passing of the deadline on Sunday, thousands of junta supporters flocked to a stadium in Niamey, the capital, cheering the decision not to cave in to external pressure to stand down following the 26 July power grab.

Meanwhile, ECOWAS did not issue a statement on the next step they would take as the deadline expires, adding that they would issue a statement by the end of the day.

The bloc has taken a hard stance on the region’s seventh coup in three years. Given its uranium and oil riches and its pivotal role in a war with Islamist militants, Niger also holds importance for the US, Europe, China and Russia.

An escalation in the standoff with ECOWAS would further destabilise one of the world’s poorest regions, which is in the grip of a hunger crisis and battling an insurgency that has killed thousands and forced millions to flee

Any military intervention could be complicated by a promise from juntas in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso to come to Niger‘s defence if needed.

Meanwhile, British Airways passengers on an Airbus A380 from Johannesburg to London Heathrow went on a 10-hour “flight to nowhere” when Niger’s airspace was suddenly closed.

Other flights between the UK and South Africa have being re-routed or diverted to take on extra fuel or have returned to their starting points as a result of the closure.

On Sunday, Italy said it had reduced its troop numbers in Niger to make room in its military base for Italian civilians who may need protection if security deteriorates.

Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani said in an interview published on Monday that ECOWAS should extend its deadline for the reinstatement of Mr Bazoum.

"The only way is the diplomatic one. I hope that the ultimatum of ECOWAS, which expired last night at midnight, will be extended today," Mr Tajani told La Stampa newspaper.

"It is right that he (Bazoum) should be freed, but we cannot do it. The United States are very cautious about this, it is unthinkable that they would start a military intervention in Niger," Mr Tajani added.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Friday called for "the immediate restoration of Niger‘s democratically elected government", and said the US is pausing “certain foreign assistance programmes benefitting the government of Niger”, reported Al Jazeera.

“As we have made clear since the outset of this situation, the provision of US assistance to the government of Niger depends on democratic governance and respect for constitutional order,” Mr Blinken said.

Additional reporting from the wires