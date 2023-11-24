For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison after nearly a decade behind bars for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp after winning his case at a parole board hearing.

The former Paralympic champion shot and killed his partner in 2013, and was jailed for 13 years for her murder in 2016.

Today, he was granted parole, and will be released on January 5. He will be given therapy for anger management and will remain under supervision until the end of his sentence.

It was the 37-year-old’s second bid for parole after a hearing in March wrongly ruled him ineligible for early release due to an error over when his prison sentence officially started.

Serious offenders in South Africa must serve at least half their sentence to be eligible for parole, which Pistorius has done.

After a highly-publicised trial, he was convicted of culpable homicide — a charge comparable to manslaughter — for killing his girlfriend in 2014, before that conviction was overturned.

Oscar Pistorius and Reeva Steenkamp two years before he shot and killed her in their apartment (AFP/Getty Images)

However, he was convicted of murder after an appeal by prosecutors and jailed for six years in 2016, before, the following year, that sentence was extended to 13 years and five months.

Pistorius’ bid for freedom looked to have been helped by a decision by Steenkamp’s mother, June Steenkamp, not to oppose parole. She also said in a victim impact statement to the board that she had forgiven Pistorius “long ago”.

But she wrote: “I do not believe Oscar’s version that he thought the person in the toilet was a burglar. In fact, I do not know anybody who does.

“My dearest child screamed for her life; loud enough for the neighbours to hear her. I do not know what gave rise to his choice to shoot through a closed door four times at somebody with hollow-point ammunition when I believe, he knew it was Reeva.”

The murder of Steenkamp happened when Pistorius was at the height of his fame and just months after he had become the first double-amputee to compete at the Olympics He was also a multiple Paralympic sprinting champion.

But his life would change forever when he fired four shots from a pistol through the door of the couple’s apartment, killing the 29-year-old. Pistorius would claim he believed an intruder was in the house.

In coming to its decision, the parole board will have taken into account a wide range of factors, including the offender’s conduct in prison, their mental health and any risk posed to the community by their release.

