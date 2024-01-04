Oscar Pistorius to walk free from prison on Friday 11 years after killing girlfriend

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Paralympian gold medalist Oscar Pistorius will walk free from a South African prison on Friday 11 years after he killed his model girlfriend.

The double amputee was convicted of murdering Reeva Steenkamp after he shot her multiple times through a locked toilet door with a 9mm pistol on Valentine’s Day at their Pretoria home in 2013.

Now reportedly a grey-haired smoker who has turned to religion, the 37-year-old will begin his new life on parole a few miles away from the South African capital behind the high walls of his wealthy uncle’s guarded property.

Oscar Pistorius was convicted of murdering his model girlfriend by shooting her multiple times with a 9mm pistol on Valentine’s Day in 2013 (AFP/Getty Images)

A gun enthusiast, Pistorius claimed he thought Ms Steenkamp was an intruder but was convicted of culpable homicide - a crime similar to manslaughter - in 2014. He was found guilty of the more serious charge of murder in 2015 and he was later sentenced to 13 years in prison after prosecutors won an appeal on the grounds his initial sentence was too lenient.

Last November, a private parole board hearing at Atteridgevale prison, where Pistorius is said to work on a farm and host Bible classes, set his release for 5 January 2024.

Once released, he will have to attend therapy for anger management and remain under supervision while unable to leave the area of Waterkloof, where he will be staying with his uncle, for five years.

He will not be allowed to consume alcohol and other prohibited substances and will be barred from conducting media interviews, according to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

Pistorius, who won three gold medals the same year he murdered his girlfriend, will be released from prison on Friday (AFP via Getty Images)

Pistorius will also be under the eye of a monitoring official, who will have to be kept informed when he is seeking job opportunities or moving homes.

Fears were raised about Pistorius’s life as the prison refused to release logistical details of how he would be released on Friday.

“Disclosing such details may result in a security threat for the inmate and other stakeholders involved. Therefore, DCS has to carefully manage that particular risk,” the DCS said.

A journalist and friend of Pistorius, Mark Williams-Thomas, told The Times: “There is still a lot of anger out there and no doubt there are those who would love the scalp of Oscar Pistorius.”

Pistorius will live on his uncle’s estate which is fortified by armed guards, security technology and canine patrols, which should provide a high level of protection.

Atteridgevale prison where Pistorius has served part of his sentence for murdering his girlfriend in 2013 (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Once rich from sponsorship deals with designer brands like Nike, Pistorius is said to have used his time in prison to learn about the stock market.

Mr Williams-Thomas said it was likely he could follow his uncle’s lucrative web of businesses, which include property, farming and tourism after his sentence expires in 2019. The journalist added that Pistorius could get involved in manual work and “definitely” charity work at some point.

Ahead of Pistorius’s parole hearing last year, Ms Steenkamp’s mother June said she did not believe he had thought her daughter was an intruder.

She said her child “creamed for her life during the killing, which had left a “massive hole” for her family. But she also said she had forgiven Pistorius as she “would not be able to survive if I had to cling to my anger”.