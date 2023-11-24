Reeva Steenkamp’s mother discussed her “beautiful” daughter in a victim impact statement ahead of Oscar Pistorius’s parole hearing on Friday 24 November.

The former Paralympic champion shot and killed his girlfriend in 2013 at his home in Pretoria, South Africa, and was jailed for murder in 2016.

He will be released from prison on 5 January 2024 after he was granted parole on Friday.

Steenkamp’s family spokesperson, Rob Matthews, read a victim impact statement from June Steenkamp ahead of his hearing.

“Reeva was born a miracle, she entered our lives after medical experts predicted that I would have difficulty conceiving after a miscarriage,” the statement said.

“From a very young age, she had the ability to light up a room with her presence.”