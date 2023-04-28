Sudan – live: Warring factions agree to ceasefire extension as nearly 900 Britons rescued
Foreign secretary James Cleverly urges British nationals still in Sudan to make their way to the extraction point
The warring factions in Sudan have agreed to a three-day extension to a ceasefire, as the UK confirmed that almost 900 Britons have been evacuated from the country.
Sudan‘s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and Sudanese military agreed to the 72-hour ceasefire on Thursday. The truce and its extension had been brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia.
It comes just hours after the UK said it was “pushing hard” for an extension to the ceasefire in Sudan to get more Britons home.
James Cleverly told the MPs in the House of Commons: “With regard to an extension of the ceasefire, we are pushing hard for that and we are amplifying the voices of those in the region, and more widely, that this is in the best interests of Sudan.
“I would say here at the despatch box for either of the generals who might be watching this statement, that if they aspire to be the leader of Sudan, demonstrating a willingness to protect the people of Sudan would be a very important starting point.”
As of 4pm on Thursday, the Foreign Office said that 897 people had been evacuated from Sudan over eight RAF airlifts.
How is the UK evacuating people from Sudan?
The first British nationals were evacuated from conflict-torn Sudan on Tuesday.
A 72-hour ceasefire between warring factions has provided a window for foreign nationals to escape a “dangerous, volatile and unpredictable” situation, according to prime minister Rishi Sunak.
Several previous ceasefires declared since the fighting started on 15 April were not observed, reported the Associated Press.
Here is a look at what we know about the evacuation plans so far.
White House press secretary quizzed on slow evacuation of Americans
White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre was asked why the US has still not taken advantage of the ceasefire to evacuate its citizens while the other countries are rushing evacuation from conflict-ridden Sudan.
“What is different about your risk assessment right now or security assessment than what other countries are looking at as they’ve gone in and gotten their people out?” a reporter asked during a White House briefing.
In what appeared to be a vague answer, Ms Jean-Pierre said the government has been pretty clear about the situation in Sudan for the past several months and years.
“As I just mentioned, there are consular services, a consular team that’s there, that’s trying to help Americans who want to leave in any way that we can,” she said.
She said the US had deployed intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assets to support air and land evacuations routes.
“That is something that we have done and which Americans are indeed using.”
While embassy staff was airlifted out, the US has yet not listed out a plan to provide similar evacuations for potentially thousands of Americans still in Sudan.
Nigeran government reacts after viral videos shows students stranded in the middle of desert
Nigeria’s government has said buses evacuating its citizens from Sudan have resumed their journey after some distraught Nigerians alleged they were stranded in the middle of the desert by the bus.
The viral video showed a student saying “the buses evacuating Nigerian students and non-students stopped in the middle of the Sahara and the drivers refused to continue the journey because they had not been paid”.
“We have been stuck in this desert for five hours, we don’t know where we are, we have no money, no food, and we are in an unknown environment with very big danger. The bus driver said they will not move the bus until they collect money,” the student said in the video.
Abike Dabiri, the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), responded to the video by assuring the situation was resolved.
“They have started moving again. Whatever issues they have has been resolved,” she said.
Status of people evacuated by countries from Sudan
United States
US forces evacuated American and some foreign diplomats on tomorrow. Washington said on Monday that several dozen Americans were travelling overland in a UN-led convoy to Port Sudan, and that dozens more had expressed an interest in leaving. It said it was positioning naval assets to assist evacuations if necessary.
Russia
Russia has not yet announced any evacuation of its embassy or its nationals from Khartoum. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Russians in Sudan were in close contact with Moscow. “Cooperation and consultations are going on round the clock, and various possibilities are being examined. For now, no decision has been taken.”
Japan
All Japanese people who wished to leave have been evacuated, prime minister Fumio Kishida said.
Forty-five left on Monday night on a Japanese military flight, and eight others left with the help of France and other groups, he said.
Switzerland
Switzerland has already shut its embassy and evacuated all Swiss staff and their families.
China
China said most Chinese nationals have been safely evacuated in groups to neighbouring countries.
The foreign ministry said between Tuesday and Thursday, nearly 800 people have been transferred by sea and more than 300 have travelled to neighbouring countries of Sudan by land. There have been no casualty reports so far, the ministry said.
India
More than 1,200 Indians evacuated from Sudan had arrived in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia as of yesterday, and would soon be repatriated to India, the country’s junior foreign minister V. Muraleedharan said.
Canada
Canada conducted its first evacuation operation in Sudan on yesterday, airlifting over 100 hundred people, including Canadians and other nationals, on two flights from the war-torn North African country, senior government officials said.
There are about 1,800 Canadians in Sudan, out of which about 700 have requested assistance from the foreign ministry, according to the Canadian government.
Ukraine
Ukraine said it had rescued 87 of its citizens - most of them pilots, aircraft technicians and their families - among a total of 138 civilians, who also included citizens of Georgia and Peru.
Kenya
Kenya’s foreign affairs ministry said on yesterday the government had evacuated 342 people who had arrived in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia from Port Sudan.
Egypt
Egypt has evacuated a total of 5327 Egyptians, 2648 of which were evacuated on yesterday. In a separate statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said some 16,000 people have crossed from Sudan to Egypt, including 14,000 Sudanese citizens.
Germany
As of Tuesday morning, a German evacuation mission had brought a total of 500 people from more than 30 countries to safety, including Belgian, British, Dutch, Jordanian and US citizens as well as Germans. Berlin said its flights would end on Tuesday.
France
The French government said on yesterday that it had so far evacuated a total of 936 people from Sudan. They have not only evacuated French nationals but also Britons, Americans, Canadians, Ethiopians, Dutch, Italians and Swedes.
Italy
Italian military planes flying from Djibouti evacuated 83 Italians and 13 others overnight, including children and the Italian ambassador. Foreign minister Antonio Tajani said some Italian NGO workers and missionaries had decided to stay in Sudan, while 19 others had been taken to Egypt two days ago.
Britain
Britain said it had begun a “large-scale” evacuation of its nationals on Tuesday, with priority given to families with children, the elderly and the infirm. It had evacuated 897 people on eight UK flights as of 1500 GMT on yesterday with more flights to come.
The government estimates there are about 4,000 Britons in Sudan. It evacuated its diplomats and their families on tomorrow.
Netherlands
About 100 Dutch nationals have been evacuated from Sudan since Sunday, foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra said.
Half left on four Dutch evacuation flights to Jordan, which also carried about 70 people from 14 other countries. The Netherlands aims to evacuate a total of around 150 Dutch nationals, and has supplied two military planes to the international effort, which are also available for other nationalities.
China evacuated 678 people from Sudan
Two Chinese navy vessels docked in Jeddah on Thursday to evacuate the first batch of 678 people from Sudan, according to an official statement.
The People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) guided-missile destroyer Nanning and comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu were dispatched to Sudan on Wednesday to carry out the emergency evacuation.
The evacuees included 668 Chinese citizens and 10 people of other nationalities, reported Xinhua.
India evacuates 1250 nationals from Sudan
Around 1250 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Sudan and brought to Jeddah as the government continues to evacuate its people from the country.
Minister of state for External Affairs V Muraleedharan told Wion said the Indian government is committed to bringing back all its citizens safely back to the country.
There are around 3400 Indians in the conflict-torn Sudan, according to Indian govt estimates.
So far 10 batches of evacuees have been brought back to Jeddah from Port Sudan, spokesperson for foreign ministry Arindam Bagchi said.
Violence in Khartoum despite prolonged 72-hour ceasefire
Violence continued in capital Khartoum and the western region of Darfur even as the two sides agreed to prolong a ceasefire agreement by 72 hours.
On Thursday, the RSF and military agreed to another 72-hour truce starting Friday, a decision welcomed by the UN, the African Union, African trade bloc IGAD and the quad countries.
Despite a partial lull in fighting since the first 72-hour ceasefire started, air strikes and anti-aircraft fire could be heard yesterday in the capital and the nearby cities of Omdurman and Bahri, witnesses and Reuters journalists said.
The White House raised deep concerns about the ceasefire violations.
It said the situation could worsen at any moment and urged US citizens to leave within 24 to 48 hours.
