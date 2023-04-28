✕ Close UK evacuations from Sudan could be 'impossible' once ceasefire ends, Cleverly warns

The warring factions in Sudan have agreed to a three-day extension to a ceasefire, as the UK confirmed that almost 900 Britons have been evacuated from the country.

Sudan‘s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and Sudanese military agreed to the 72-hour ceasefire on Thursday. The truce and its extension had been brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia.

It comes just hours after the UK said it was “pushing hard” for an extension to the ceasefire in Sudan to get more Britons home.

James Cleverly told the MPs in the House of Commons: “With regard to an extension of the ceasefire, we are pushing hard for that and we are amplifying the voices of those in the region, and more widely, that this is in the best interests of Sudan.

“I would say here at the despatch box for either of the generals who might be watching this statement, that if they aspire to be the leader of Sudan, demonstrating a willingness to protect the people of Sudan would be a very important starting point.”

As of 4pm on Thursday, the Foreign Office said that 897 people had been evacuated from Sudan over eight RAF airlifts.