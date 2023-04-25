✕ Close Sudan: French military evacuate citizens from Khartoum

The warring factions in Sudan have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire starting on Tuesday, while Western, Arab and Asian nations raced to evacuate their citizens from the country.

The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) said the US and Saudi Arabia mediated the truce.

US secretary of state Anthony Blinken announced the agreement first and said the truce deal followed two days of intense negotiations.

Fighting erupted between the SAF and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group on 15 April and has killed at least 427 people, knocked out hospitals and other services, and turned residential areas into war zones.

“During this period, the United States urges the SAF and RSF to immediately and fully uphold the ceasefire,” Mr Blinken said in a statement.

It comes as British troops have landed in Sudan as the UK said it will pursue “all avenues” to help British citizens still trapped in Khartoum.

With around 4,000 UK citizens possibly stranded amid deadly street fighting and a shortage of food, water and electricity, the government is pursuing “all diplomatic avenues” in removing British nationals from Sudan, Downing Street said.