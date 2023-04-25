Sudan news – latest: Warring factions agree 72-hour ceasefire as chaotic evacuations continue
Sudanese army says the truce was mediated by the US and Saudi Arabia
The warring factions in Sudan have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire starting on Tuesday, while Western, Arab and Asian nations raced to evacuate their citizens from the country.
The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) said the US and Saudi Arabia mediated the truce.
US secretary of state Anthony Blinken announced the agreement first and said the truce deal followed two days of intense negotiations.
Fighting erupted between the SAF and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group on 15 April and has killed at least 427 people, knocked out hospitals and other services, and turned residential areas into war zones.
“During this period, the United States urges the SAF and RSF to immediately and fully uphold the ceasefire,” Mr Blinken said in a statement.
It comes as British troops have landed in Sudan as the UK said it will pursue “all avenues” to help British citizens still trapped in Khartoum.
With around 4,000 UK citizens possibly stranded amid deadly street fighting and a shortage of food, water and electricity, the government is pursuing “all diplomatic avenues” in removing British nationals from Sudan, Downing Street said.
UNSC to hold a meeting on Sudan today
The UN Security Council is expected to meet today to discuss the escalating conflict in Sudan.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said that the violence in a country that flanks the Red Sea, Horn of Africa and Sahel regions “risks a catastrophic conflagration ... that could engulf the whole region and beyond”.
UK troops fly to Sudan as officials work on evacuation plan for Britons
British troops have flown into eastern Sudan as officials consider options to evacuate thousands of British nationals stranded in the war-torn country, The Independent understands.
The soldiers are believed to have landed at Port Sudan on the Red Sea, around 500 miles from the Sudanese capital Khartoum, Sky News first reported on Monday.
The arrival of troops not mean any rescue plan has yet been agreed, however, with Rishi Sunak’s government still working through “every single possible option” to get Britons out of the country.
British citizens relocate ‘at their own risk’, says Foreign Office minister – with UK evacuation plans still being worked out
Andrew Mitchell says 'number one requirement' is to get a ceasefire in Sudan
Minister: UK has relationship with African people while China focuses on elites
Britain has a “relationship with the people of Africa” while China only focuses on the elites, a Foreign Office minister said.
Andrew Mitchell, development minister, said on Monday there is a “competition” in Africa between the West on one hand and Russia and China on the other.
Speaking at an event hosted by the Royal African Society, he said: “I don’t think I need to spend very long on the disadvantage of what Russia is seeking to do in Africa, and if the answer to any question in Africa is Russia we need to have a very good look at what the question was in the first place.
Andrew Mitchell said development is ‘above all about stopping conflict’ as violence continued to rock Sudan.
Fears grow for 3,000 Indian citizens trapped in Sudan: ‘I just want my wife and children rescued. Please help’
Indian citizens stranded in conflict-ridden Sudan have desperately appealed for help and expressed their exasperation at the situation on the ground, with evacuations still yet to begin despite their home country dispatching a warship and two airforce planes to the region.
India has one of the largest contingents of foreign nationals still inside Sudan, with about 3,000 of its citizens believed to be stranded in the country that was last week thrust into civil conflict.
The families of these Indian nationals have appealed to the Narendra Modi administration on social media for their safe return. Speaking to The Independent, relatives back home expressed their anguish and worries over the wellbeing of their loved ones, and pleaded with the government for their swift and safe return.
Fears grow for 3,000 Indian citizens trapped in Sudan: ‘Please help’
‘No electricity, no water... just continuous bombardment’: A family member describes situation on the ground
Sudan: French military evacuate citizens from Khartoum
