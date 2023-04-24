What other countries are doing to evacuate nationals from Sudan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A growing number of countries are working to evacuate diplomats, aid workers and nationals from Sudan following its sudden slide into conflict.

The UK and US announced this weekend they had flown diplomats out of the country, with France, Germany, Italy and Spain following suit.

Fierce fighting between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group called Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has led to violence across the North African nation for more than a week.

Smoke billows above residential buildings in Khartoum (AFP via Getty Images)

Several evacuations have been made by air. Others are via Port Sudan on the Red Sea, which is about 650 km (400 miles) northeast of Khartoum, but about 800 km (500 miles) by road.

Here is the current status of some evacuations:

Britain

British armed forces staged a “complex and rapid evacuation” of all diplomatic staff and their families from Sudan, Rishi Sunak said on Sunday.

“We are continuing to pursue every avenue to end the bloodshed in Sudan and ensure the safety of British nationals remaining in the country,” the prime minister said.

“I urge the parties to lay down their arms and implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to ensure civilians can leave conflict zones.”

Defence secretary Ben Wallace has said the operation to remove British Embassy staff from Sudan involved more than 1,200 personnel from the British Army, Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force (RAF).

Deadly battles broke out between supporters of rival generals Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (L), Sudan’s army chief, and RSF commander, General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (AFP via Getty Images)

“This morning, UK Armed Forces undertook a military operation alongside the United States; France and other allies,” Mr Wallace said in a written statement.

However, some British nationals trapped in Sudan have said they feel “abandoned” by the government as the foreign secretary warned that help will remain “severely limited” until a ceasefire is reached.

United States

US special forces evacuated all government personnel and their dependents, along with a few diplomats from other countries, from the embassy on Saturday using helicopters that flew from a base in Djibouti and refuelled in Ethiopia.

They were not fired on.

Washington does not plan to coordinate an evacuation of other Americans but is looking at options to help them leave.

France

A hundred French nationals and other nationalities have already been evacuated from Sudan by France and another hundred are expected to follow (Etat Major des ArmÃ©es/AFP via Ge)

A French plane carrying about 100 people left Khartoum on Sunday for Djibouti with a second plane carrying a similar number preparing to take off, France said, adding that operations would resume on Monday.

The plane also carried the European Union delegation along with some other nationalities.

Earlier, the warring army and RSF each accused the other of attacking a French convoy.

The army said the RSF had fired on the convoy, wounding a French national. The RSF said it had been attacked by aircraft during the evacuation, leading to a French national being wounded, and it had returned the convoy to its starting point.

Germany

The German air force has flown out 311 people so far from an airfield near Khartoum, its military said.

The German government has begun evacuating German citizens from Sudan (EPA)

The first 101 people landed in Berlin on Monday on aboard an Airbus A321 from the Al Azrak base in Jordan, which is being used as a hub. Germany had said it had roughly 200 citizens in Sudan.

Italy

Italy said its nationals would be taken out of Sudan on Sunday night along with some people from Switzerland, Vatican City and other European countries.

Italy’s foreign minister said some 140 Italians would be evacuated, plus around 60 people from other countries.

Italian citizens are boarded on an Italian Air Force C130 aircraft during their evacuation from Khartoum (via REUTERS)

Egypt

Egypt said it evacuated 436 of its nationals out of about 10,000 in neighbouring Sudan.

It said one of its diplomats had been wounded by gunfire, without elaborating.

Saudi Arabia and Gulf States

Saudi Arabia on Saturday took 91 Saudis and about 66 people from other countries out from Port Sudan by naval ship to Jeddah, across the Red Sea.

Kuwait said all citizens wishing to return home had arrived in Jeddah.

Saudi citizens and staff of Saudi Airline pose for a group photo as they arrive at Jeddah Sea Port (via REUTERS)

Qatar thanked Saudi Arabia for helping evacuate Qatari citizens.

Sudan’s army accused the RSF of attacking and looting a Qatari embassy convoy heading to Port Sudan.

Neither the RSF nor Qatar have commented on that and it was not clear if it was the same group that left for Saudi Arabia.

Russia

Moscow’s ambassador in Khartoum said that 140 of roughly 300 Russians in Sudan had said they wanted to leave.

Evacuation plans could not yet be implemented because they involve crossing front lines, the ambassador said.

A battle-damaged street in Khartoum (EPA)

He added there were about 15 people, including a woman and child, stuck in a Russian Orthodox church close to heavy fighting in Khartoum.

Sweden

Sweden said on Monday that all its embassy staff in Khartoum, their families and an unspecified number of other Swedes had been evacuated to nearby Djibouti.

Military planes and personnel would continue to help evacuate foreign nationals as long as the security situation allowed.

Other countries

Jordan said four planes carrying 343 people, including Jordanian nationals and residents of Palestine, Iraq, Syria and Germany, had departed Sudan.

Jordanians evacuated from Sudan arrive at a military airport in Amman (AP)

Libya’s embassy in Khartoum said 83 Libyans including diplomats and their families, students and airline and bank employees had reached Port Sudan for onward travel home.

Spain said it evacuated diplomatic personnel and citizens, as well as others from Europe and Latin America. Five Mexicans and two family members were aboard that flight, according to Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

India said it had sent a naval ship to Port Sudan and two military planes to Jeddah as part of its preparations and was telling citizens to avoid unnecessary risks.

Tunisia said it would start evacuating citizens on Monday from Khartoum.

Spanish diplomatic personnel and citizens wait to disembark a military plane after they were evacuated from Sudan (via REUTERS)

Lebanon said it was working to evacuate 51 citizens from Port Sudan.

South Korea said on Friday it was sending a military aircraft to evacuate its 25 citizens in Sudan.

Japan said three planes had arrived in Djibouti to transport Japanese nationals.

Canada said it was suspending operations in Sudan and had extracted its diplomats.

Ghana and Kenya said they were working to help their nationals get out.

Nigeria said had asked for a safe corridor to evacuate 5,500 nationals, mostly students.

ndonesian nationals being evacuated by bus from Khartoum to Port Sudan (INDONESIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/AFP)

Norway and Ireland each said they were involved in efforts to evacuate citizens. The Netherlands said a handful of its 150 nationals in Sudan had left on the French plane.

Fifteen Danish citizens have been evacuated in a French-led rescue operation while another six citizens rejected an offer to be evacuated, Denmark’s foreign ministry told Reuters on Monday.

With additional reporting from Reuters