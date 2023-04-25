Britons in Sudan told to get to airfield ‘asap’ for RAF evacuation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britons stuck in Sudan have been told to get to an airfield to outside Khartoum to board RAF evacuation flights “as soon as possible”.

The Foreign Office has removed advice asking those stranded to wait until they are called – urging British passport holders and their immediate family to head to Wadi Saeedna airfield now.

“The British government will help British nationals to leave Sudan from 25 April – please travel to this location as soon as possible to be processed for the flight,” the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said.

The FCDO said only British passport holders and immediate family members would be evacuated – with children, the elderly and people with medical conditions prioritised for seats on flights set to begin on Tuesday.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly said UK nationals must make the risky journey to the airbase near Khartoum without a military escort – warning it is “impossible” to know how long the pause in the fighting will last.

Sudan remains in a “dangerous, volatile and unpredictable” state, the cabinet minister said, as the RAF used an 72-hour ceasefire deal to launch an ambitious evacuation of thousands of British citizens.

Rishi Sunak authorised the evacuation operation late on Monday night, Downing Street said, after facing criticism for failing to airlift more than the British diplomats and their families over the weekend.

Evacuees will be taken from the Sudanese airbase, believed to be being secured by German forces, back to the UK’s Akrotiri airfield in Cyprus before being brought to Britain.

Priority on the flights open to British passport holders will be given to the most vulnerable, with more than 2,000 citizens having registered in Sudan with the Foreign Office.

C-130 bound for Sudan to evacuate British citizens at RAF Akrotiri, Cyprus (via REUTERS)

Around 1,400 military personnel are involved in the evacuation effort. An RAF C-130 transport carrier left an airbase north of the capital on Tuesday morning after a 72-hour ceasefire was agreed by the warring factions.

Mr Cleverly warned the pause is fragile after speaking directly or through intermediaries with faction leaders as he called for them to allow British nationals to be evacuated.

“It is important to remember that ceasefires have been announced and have fallen apart in the past so the situation remains dangerous, volatile and unpredictable,” he told broadcasters.

The foreign secretary warned UK nationals that they must make their own way to the flights during the pause in fighting between two rival generals engaged in a power struggle.

“We have said that we are unable to provide escorts from where British nationals are to the airhead, they will have to make their own way there -as indeed has been the case for the nationals of other countries,” he said.

Egyptian evacuees from Sudan arriving in Cairo (EPA)

Mr Cleverly also defended the government from suggestions it should have carried out evacuations of citizens sooner, as European allies had succeeded in doing.

“The circumstances for each individual nation are different. There are considerably more British nationals in Sudan than other countries have got,” he said.

The evacuation plan involves similar aircraft to those used to rescue diplomats from Sudan on Sunday, with a second flight possibly bound for Khartoum having left RAF Akrotiri.

More follows…