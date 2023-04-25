Tory revenge attack ad slams Starmer’s record on child sex offenders

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Tories have lashed out at Sir Keir Starmer’s record of prosecuting child sex offenders as the party hits back at Labour’s controversial attack adverts .

A Conservative campaign email sent to supporters claims that Sir Keir, while director of public prosecutions, “saw convictions for sex offences plummet”.

A poster attached to the email highlights comments from Labour’s own Emily Thornberry, who was shadow home secretary at the time, that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had “let down victims”.

(Conservative Party)

Ms Thornberry, who has the same role now, criticised Sir Keir while he was in charge of the CPS for “back-sliding” on rape case law. The poster quotes Ms Thornberry as saying: “I’m really disappointed in the CPS for letting down these victims … when evidence comes forward, I’m really shocked they did not go ahead with prosecuting.”

In the email, signed by Tory chairman Greg Hands, tells supporters: “And who was responsible for prosecutions at the time? Sir Keir Starmer - and he hasn’t changed.

“He’s the same man that saw convictions for sex offences plummet. He’s the same man who attended 21 meetings, where they decided not all child sex offenders should go to prison.”

The apparent revenge attack from the Tories comes after Labour sparked outrage with a series of posters targeting Rishi Sunak’s record on tackling crime. Labour’s campaign claimed that the prime minister “does not think adults convicted of sexually assaulting children should go to prison”.

In another ad, the party lashed out at Mr Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, for having claimed non-dom status to lower her tax bill.

Even Labour MPs condemned the adverts, expressing “unease” and “exasperation” at their use. Writing for The Independent , MP Barry Gardiner accused his party of “descending into the gutter” by “blurring the line between policy and person”. “Child abuse is a sickening crime, not an instrument to be weaponised against a political opponent,” he said.

Meanwhile, polling gurus said the attack ads would be ineffective at gaining support. Elections expert John Curtice told The Independent that ads only “resonate” if they tell voters “things that they think they already know”.

“Like the one showing Ed Miliband in Alex Salmond’s pocket – it expressed something people already thought. But trying to convince voters something that’s counterintuitive is difficult,” he explained.

Sir Keir defended Labour’s attack adverts , which he claimed were “highlighting the failures” of the Tory government and said he would make “no apologies” for the controversial campaign.

In response to the Tory ad, Labour accused the Tories of trying to “pretend it is everyone else’s fault”. A party source said: “The Tories have got no one to blame except themselves for their pathetic record in government.”