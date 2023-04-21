Wes Streeting doubles down on Labour attack ads: ‘I make no apology’

Wes Streeting has defended Labour’s controversial attack advertisements which claim that Rishi Sunak doesn’t believe in imprisoning child sex abusers.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Friday (21 April), the shadow health secretary doubled down on the campaign as another ad was released, this time accusing the prime minister of believing that the “super-rich deserve a tax loophole more than cancer patients deserve life-saving treatment.”

“I make no apology for holding the Conservatives to account for their record of 13 years in government,” Mr Streeting said.

