It may be “impossible” to evacuate British citizens from Sudan once the war-torn country’s fragile ceasefire ends, the foreign secretary has warned.
James Cleverly said that the UK government could not predict what would happen once intense fighting resumed.
He urged British nationals who may be “hesitant” or “weighing up their options” to make their way to Wadi Seidna, where there were “planes and capacity” to get people out.
Fighting flared in Sudan yesterday as its armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) battled on Khartoum’s outskirts, undermining a truce in their 11-day conflict.
The fighting came as the army agreed to extending the ceasefire that is in force till today.
The army said last night its leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, gave initial approval to a plan to extend the truce for another 72 hours and send an army envoy to the South Sudan capital, Juba, for talks, reported Reuters.
There was no immediate response from the RSF to the proposal.
Two doctors denied seats on evacuation plane
Two NHS doctors have been denied seats on British planes evacuating Sudan, leaving them stranded in a war zone on the day the country’s fragile ceasefire comes to an end, with fears more NHS doctors could be facing the same plight, Tara Cobham reports.
Following the advice of one of their MPs, the junior doctors said they made the perilous journey to Wadi Saeedna airfield, where the British have been evacuating UK nationals during an agreed 72-hour ceasefire.
Upon arrival, Adulrahman and his fellow doctor, who are not disclosing their full names for safety reasons, said: “Even showing them that I work for the NHS, they didn’t want to talk further and they showed me the way out.” Dr Reem Taha - who is a member of the Sudanese Junior Doctors Association UK, which has a WhatsApp group of 71 Sudanese NHS doctors who have been trapped in Sudan - said there are more NHS doctors with BRPs who are making their way to the evacuation point on Friday and are “devastated” to hear the news the two had been turned away, fearful they face the same plight.
The pair, who had been visiting extended family for Eid al-Fitr, had risked their lives to travel through the night from Khartoum, which has been at the epicentre of the fighting since fierce clashes between forces loyal to the country’s two top generals erupted in the city on 15 April. Dr Taha, an NHS doctor based in South Yorkshire who has been in touch with the duo, told The Independent this highlighted how “desperate they are to be evacuated”.
She said: “You pass through at least 10 checkpoints until you get there. You have to cross a bridge that’s not safe and is a particular area of conflict. It is a dangerous journey and people try to avoid it at night. The fact that they tried to get there at night shows you how desperate they are to be evacuated.”
End of ceasefire could result in humanitarian catastrophe - minister
Africa minister Andrew Mitchell warned that an end to the ceasefire could result in a humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan.
He told the foreign affairs think tank Chatham House: "It is essential that a ceasefire is maintained and that a political process is secured.
"If not, the humanitarian consequences will be incalculable.
"The UK will continue to work tirelessly to help bring an end to the violence and provide vital humanitarian relief."
Cleverly avoids questions on safe and legal routes for Sudan
James Cleverly has refused to get into details about the possibility of safe and legal routes for those fleeing Sudan to get to the UK.
The foreign secretary said: "There is war and conflict all over the world. There are literally millions upon millions of people who are in countries plagued by war. We recognise that we cannot host everybody who is in a country plagued by war.
"Sudan is not the only country suffering from conflict and so picking out Sudan because it happens to be in the news, I think, diminishes the suffering of other people around the world firstly, and, secondly, we have to remember there are millions upon millions of people who are fleeing conflict or who are fleeing economic privations."
WHO fears more deaths in Sudan due to outbreaks, collapse of services
The World Health Organisation (WHO) expects “many more” deaths in Sudan.
The world health agency said yesterday that there could be many more deaths due to outbreaks of disease and a lack of essential services amid fighting between Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary, reported Reuters.
Since mid April, the ongoing fighting has killed at least 459 people and injured more than 4,000, according to the WHO.
Cleverly - we’re pushing for ceasefire extension
The UK is pushing for an extension to the ceasefire in Sudan, the foreign secretary has said - Archie Mitchell reports.
Speaking to Sky News, James Cleverly said: “We pushed for the original ceasefire, we are pushing to have the ceasefire extended, we are pushing with our international partners and leaders in the region, to have a permanent peace settlement.
“But the point I’m making is I can’t guarantee any of those things. If they happen, that’s great, that’s what we’re pushing for.My worry is if people are having to make difficult decisions, and of course they are, if they are basing those decisions on a belief that this ceasefire will continue, and then it doesn’t, they put themselves in a more dangerous situation.
“So my strong advice is to err on the side of caution, take advantage of what we know, which is the ceasefire is currently holding, even though we don’t know whether it’ll hold for the full duration, rather than relying on what might not happen, which is an extension of the ceasefire, which of course we are pushing for.
