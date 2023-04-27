✕ Close UK evacuations from Sudan could be 'impossible' once ceasefire ends, Cleverly warns

It may be “impossible” to evacuate British citizens from Sudan once the war-torn country’s fragile ceasefire ends, the foreign secretary has warned.

James Cleverly said that the UK government could not predict what would happen once intense fighting resumed.

He urged British nationals who may be “hesitant” or “weighing up their options” to make their way to Wadi Seidna, where there were “planes and capacity” to get people out.

Fighting flared in Sudan yesterday as its armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) battled on Khartoum’s outskirts, undermining a truce in their 11-day conflict.

The fighting came as the army agreed to extending the ceasefire that is in force till today.

The army said last night its leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, gave initial approval to a plan to extend the truce for another 72 hours and send an army envoy to the South Sudan capital, Juba, for talks, reported Reuters.

There was no immediate response from the RSF to the proposal.