Sudan – live: UK evacuation flight deadline set as British nationals race to escape
Operations to cease following ‘significant decline’ in number of British nationals seeking to flee
The UK will end evacuation flights from an airfield in Sudan by 6pm on Saturday, the government has announced.
Deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden said operations would cease following a “significant decline” in the number of British nationals seeking to flee the war-torn country.
Downing Street has so far rejected calls to widen the eligibility for evacuation beyond British passport holders and their immediate family.
Sudan has been rocked by “heavy explosions” and “constant gunfire” despite both parties in the war agreeing to a ceasefire extension, residents say.
Residents reported fierce clashes in Khartoum’s upscale neighborhood of Kafouri, where the military earlier had used warplanes to bomb its rivals, the Rapid Support Forces, in the area, just hours after the truce was supposed to come into force.
Earlier, a Turkish evacuation plane was shot at by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Sudan’s army has said.
Turkey’s defence ministry confirmed that an evacuation plane had been fired at and said there were no injuries. The RSF denied firing at the plane and said the army was “spreading lies”.
British nationals have until 12pm local time to reach airfield
British nationals seeking to flee Sudan have until midday to reach the evacuation airfield after the Government announced that flights out of the war-torn country will cease on Saturday.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is urging those left in Sudan to travel to the Wadi Saeedna site before 12pm local time in order to be processed for the last journey.
Some 1,573 people on 13 flights have been evacuated from the airfield near the capital of Khartoum but thousands more British citizens may remain.
It comes amid criticism of the pace of the British evacuation, which was bought more time after a three-day extension to the ceasefire between warring generals was agreed on Thursday.
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden denied the Government will effectively “abandon” those who have been unable to make the potentially dangerous journey to the airfield with its decision to cease flights.
The Government is also facing renewed pressure to broaden the eligibility criteria for evacuation after it cited a decline in the number of UK passport holders coming forward as its reason for ending its rescue operation.
Downing Street has so far rejected calls to widen the criteria beyond British citizens and their immediate family.
Concerns have been raised that the current approach could see families split up or some members left behind, with Labour calling on ministers to use the longer window to rescue others.
Following the decision to end evacuation flights on Saturday, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy urged the Government not to “turn away” British residents without passports, including NHS doctors reportedly trapped in the conflict zone.
Wounded British doctor finally escapes Sudan war zone with mother - but countless NHS doctors left behind
In case you missed it....
A wounded British doctor and his elderly mother have finally managed to escape Sudan on a British evacuation flight – but countless NHS doctors have been left behind.
The doctor, who recently retired after working in the NHS for more than 30 years, dodged sepsis following an operation at an airfield in Khartoum, while his 87-year-old mother was eventually granted a temporary UK visa after waiting almost 16 hours for a decision at the airbase.
His daughter – a British doctor based in London, who is calling herself Dr A in order to protect her family in Sudan – told The Independent of her utter “relief” as the pair with her sister arrived safely in Cyprus this morning after “four days of a nightmare”.
Wounded British doctor finally escapes Sudan war zone with mother but countless left
Daughter told of utter “relief” after “nightmare four days” and calls for others to be evacuated
Watch: Emotional moment journalist finds uncle among evacuees
Labour renews calls to make UK residents eligible for evacuation out of Sudan
Labour has renewed calls for the government to make British residents eligible for evacuation out of Sudan after ministers announced the operation would end on Saturday due to reduced demand among UK citizens.
David Lammy, shadow foreign secretary, said: “Labour pays credit to the brave armed services and FCDO staff who are still working around the clock to evacuate British citizens.
“But if there is reduced demand while the ceasefire is ongoing, the government should widen the criteria to include British residents who are also trying to flee Sudan.
“It cannot be right for the government to clap for NHS doctors one day and then turn them away from evacuation flights out of a conflict zone the next.”
ICYMI | Let all British residents join Sudan evacuation, Labour urges government
All British residents should qualify for evacuation from Sudan, Labour has said – amid concerns people could be left behind if the country again descends into fighting.
The government has rejected calls to widen the eligibility for evacuation beyond British passport holders and their immediate family – and is facing both domestic and international criticism over its response.
Warring parties in the north east African country on Thursday night agreed a further three day extension to the ongoing ceasefire, buying more time for people trying to leave the country.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone has more:
Let all British residents join Sudan evacuation, Labour urges government
But ministers are refusing to widen eligibility
‘I saved British lives during Covid, now you are leaving an NHS doctor to die’ says medic blocked from Sudan flight
An NHS doctor who saved British lives during Covid has been “left to die” after British forces turned her away from evacuation points in Sudan.
The UK government is only allowing British passport holders and their families on to evacuation plans in Sudan, leaving at least eight NHS doctors in limbo over their safety, The Independent understands.
The government has now said anyone who is not a passport holder must find other routes to the UK, such as crossing the Egypt-Sudan border, where a humanitarian crisis is brewing.
Rebecca Thomas and Tara Cobham report:
‘You are leaving an NHS doctor to die’ says medic trapped in Sudan
Exclusive: ‘You will risk your life during Covid saving British lives...but when it comes to saving you, are told very bluntly, you are not English’
Darfur death toll rises to 96 - UN
At least 96 people have died in the Sudanese region of Darfur since Monday in inter-communal violence rekindled by the army-RSF conflict, UN human rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said.
Releases and escapes from at least eight jails, including five in Khartoum and two in Darfur, were compounding chaos, she added.
In El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, a major hospital supported by medical charity MSF was looted during a violent intrusion over the past two days, the group said.
“Many people are trapped in the midst of this deadly violence. They fear risking their safety and lives trying to reach the rare health facilities that are still functional and open,” said Sylvain Perron, MSF’s deputy operations manager for Sudan.
UK citizen tells of family stranded in Sudan with ‘nowhere to go'
Relatives of those still left in Sudan have told Martha McHardy of their fear as evacuations continue.
Almost 900 British nationals have been evacuated from near the capital Khartoum since the 72-hour ceasefire began.
The ceasefire was due to end at midnight on Friday, but the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces joined the Sudanese military in agreeing to extend the truce. Mohamed Max, who lives in Glasgow, told The Independent his sister, a UK citizen, and his mother, a non-UK citizen, have been in the airport since Thursday morning trying to get out of Sudan.
The Glasgow resident expressed concern for his mother, 60, who has diabetes and has not been able to leave because she is not a British citizen. Mr Max, his father and his sister are all British citizens.
“They went to the airport yesterday, and then they were told that my mum won’t be able to come with my sister because she is not British. They have nowhere to go,” Mr Max said.
He said his sister, 23, will not leave their mother on her own in Sudan.
Mr Max has been in constant communication with his relatives. He said when he spoke to them “they just cried.”
“My sister can’t leave my mother on her own because my mother has no one and nowhere to go. She would never do that.
“There are bombs everywhere and when they were making their way to the airport, they saw bodies in the street.”
'Several hundred Americans have departed Sudan by land, sea or air’
Several hundred US citizens have already departed Sudan by either land, sea or air, state department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters, as fighting between the army and a rival paramilitary force rocks the country.
Fewer than 5,000 people have requested additional information from the state department, and only a fraction of those are Americans who have actively sought Washington’s assistance to leave the country.
Foreign Office shares details of last flight for British nationals
The last flight for British nationals out of Sudan will be at midday on Saturday, according to the government website.
Updated guidance on the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) website has urged those wishing to leave Sudan to travel to the Wadi Saeedna airfield by 12pm local time to be processed.
