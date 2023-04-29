✕ Close UK evacuations from Sudan could be 'impossible' once ceasefire ends, Cleverly warns

The UK will end evacuation flights from an airfield in Sudan by 6pm on Saturday, the government has announced.

Deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden said operations would cease following a “significant decline” in the number of British nationals seeking to flee the war-torn country.

Downing Street has so far rejected calls to widen the eligibility for evacuation beyond British passport holders and their immediate family.

Sudan has been rocked by “heavy explosions” and “constant gunfire” despite both parties in the war agreeing to a ceasefire extension, residents say.

Residents reported fierce clashes in Khartoum’s upscale neighborhood of Kafouri, where the military earlier had used warplanes to bomb its rivals, the Rapid Support Forces, in the area, just hours after the truce was supposed to come into force.

Earlier, a Turkish evacuation plane was shot at by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Sudan’s army has said.

Turkey’s defence ministry confirmed that an evacuation plane had been fired at and said there were no injuries. The RSF denied firing at the plane and said the army was “spreading lies”.