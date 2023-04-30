✕ Close UK evacuations from Sudan could be 'impossible' once ceasefire ends, Cleverly warns

The final UK evacuation flight from Sudan departed from the Wadi Saeedna airfield near Khartoum at 10pm local time on Saturday, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has said.

A statement on the government’s foreign travel advice for Sudan website said: “The UK Government is no longer running evacuation flights from Wadi Saeedna airfield.

“The last evacuation flight departed the airfield at 2200 Sudan time on 29 April.”

It comes as a government minister said the evacuation mission has been “extremely successful” but cannot last “forever”.

At least 1,888 people on 21 flights have been evacuated from Sudan - the vast majority of them British nationals and their dependents - but thousands more British citizens may remain.

It comes as fighting has broken out again in Khartoum despite the extension of an armistice between the country’s two warring generals having been brokered in the early hours of Friday.