AT&T has become the first mobile phone company to shut down its 3G network in the US - amid fears numerous devices will stop working once American mobile phone networks shift their focus to 4G and 5G signals.

Among the devices that will potentially be affected by the shutdown are crash alert and roadside assistance systems, burglar alarms, fire alarms, and home security systems.

And while some companies have announced plans to negate the effects of the 3G shutdown on their devices (through either free or paid upgrades to their tech), others have yet to roll out detailed plans for device upgrades.

Amid concerns over various devices being disrupted by AT&T’s shutdown, the US home alarm industry and AARP, a major charity advocating for Americans over 50 years old, have both asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to delay AT&T’s network shutdown until December.

“Any interruption of these services places individuals and families at risk, and AARP believes that disruptions in any telecommunications service due to technology transition are unacceptable,” AARP’s petition said.