updated

Illinois dust storm – live: Drivers describe blind terror of 72-car pile-up that killed six in Springfield

Shirley Harper, 88, was named as the first victim killed in the dust storm accident on interstate 55 near Springfield, Illinois

Namita Singh
San Francisco
,Josh Marcus,Graeme Massie
Wednesday 03 May 2023 08:00
Comments
Dust storm causes massive wreck on I-55

The first victim has been identified after a dust storm caused a 72 vehicle pile-up on the I-55 outside of Springfield, Illinois.

The massive pile-up occurred during a dust storm with low visibility on Monday morning.

Six victims were killed while 37 were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening, and those hurt are two to 80 years old, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

Shirley Harper, 88, was named as the first victim killed in the tragedy.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office is working to identify the five others and notify their families.

Kevin Schott, the director of Montgomery County’s Emergency Management Agency, said that efforts to rescue victims were hampered by the thick dust on the scene as well as multiple vehicle fires which made it difficult to get to “victims in a rapid manner”.

“This is a difficult scene, something that is very hard to train for, something that we really haven’t experienced locally,” he said.

1683097200

Drivers describe the chaotic dust storm accident

Drivers who experienced the dust storm — and some who were involved in the accident — have spoken out about their experiences on the day of the massive pile up.

“You couldn’t even see,” Evan Anderson, 25, told The Associated Press. “People tried to slow down and other people didn’t, and I just got plowed into. There were just so many cars and semi trucks with so much momentum behind them.”

“The only thing you could hear after we got hit was crash after crash after crash behind us,” Tom Thomas, 43, said.

Graig Graziosi3 May 2023 08:00
1683093600

Graig Graziosi3 May 2023 07:00
1683090000

Everything we know about the massive dust storm car crash on I-55 in Illinois

Six people were killed in the crash.

Multiple people have been killed in the crash

Graig Graziosi3 May 2023 06:00
1683086366

ICYMI: Governor JB Pritzker monitoring ‘horrific situation’

Illinois governor JB Pritzker has issued a statement in the aftermath of the pile-up on I-55 saying he is “closely monitoring the horrific situation at the Macoupin and Sangamon County line”.

“My team is in constant communication with the Illinois State Police, Department of Transportation and Emergency Management Agency to ensure the safety of motorists as they navigate dangerous situation,” he tweeted.

“On the ground, our first responders and emergency management teams are working diligently to clear the road, provide medical care to those in need and collaborate with local officials to provide support to everyone affected by this tragic accident.”

Graig Graziosi3 May 2023 04:59
1683082837

Truck driver posts pictures of weather conditions

Graig Graziosi3 May 2023 04:00
1683079226

Dust storm ‘not uncommon’

The dust storm from tilling “not uncommon” during this time of year, said state police.

“This has happened before in various parts of the state of the Illinois, where unfortunately due to excessive high winds, that once the farmers have turned the field, the topsoil or the dirt that’s on top there gets loose,” said Illinois state police major Ryan Starrick.

First responders work the scene of a crash involving at least 20 cars that shut down a highway in Illinois, Monday, 1 May 2023

(AP)

“It’s extremely dry, and due to the excessive winds of the area, will blow across certain roadways.”

A “blowing dust warning” was issued for some counties in the area with it remaining in effect in Sangamon, Christian and Shelby counties, reported NBC Chicago.

Graig Graziosi3 May 2023 03:00
1683075626

‘We had to search every vehicle,’ says Montgomery County emergency services director

Kevin Schott, director of emergency services in Montgomery County, said Monday it was a “very difficult scene” and one that’s “very hard to train for.”

“We had to search every vehicle, whether they were involved in the accident or just pulled over, to check for injuries,” he said, adding that people were “upset — visibly so, understandably so.”

Authorities set up staging areas away from the crash site to help travelers reunite with friends and family.

Graig Graziosi3 May 2023 02:00
1683072026

Emergency director describes scene of crash

“We had multiple vehicles involved, some were on fire,” said Montgomery County EMA Director Kevin Schotthe during a news briefing.

“So we had vehicle fires to extinguish, we had to search every vehicle whether they were involved in the accident or just pulled over to check for injuries, to getting them out of there rapidly and getting to the hospital so that we can provide professional care for them.”

Windstorm Crashes

(WICS TV)
Graig Graziosi3 May 2023 01:00
1683068426

Video of fatal dust storm in Illinois

Footage shows aftermath of '80-car' pile-up that killed six amid Illinois dust storm
Graig Graziosi3 May 2023 00:00
1683064826

‘You couldn’t even see’, says witness of massive highway pileup

Evan Anderson, 25, who was returning home to St Louis from Chicago, said a semi turned before striking his vehicle, sparing him from even more damage.“You couldn’t even see,” Mr Anderson said.

“People tried to slow down and other people didn’t, and I just got plowed into. There were just so many cars and semitrucks with so much momentum behind them.”

Dairon Socarras Quintero, 32, who was driving to St Louis to make deliveries for his custom frame company based in Elk Grove Village, said that after his truck hit the vehicle in front of him, he exited and moved to the side of the road to ensure his safety, then returned after the chain reaction of crashes ended behind him.

Mr Socarras Quintero said the dust continued to blow ferociously as he checked on other motorists and emergency personnel arrived. He held up his backpack, which was caked with dust even though it was inside a closed truck cab.

Winds at the time were gusting between 35 mph (56 kph) and 45 mph (74 kph), the National Weather Service said.

Graig Graziosi2 May 2023 23:00

