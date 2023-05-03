Illinois dust storm – live: Drivers describe blind terror of 72-car pile-up that killed six in Springfield
The first victim has been identified after a dust storm caused a 72 vehicle pile-up on the I-55 outside of Springfield, Illinois.
The massive pile-up occurred during a dust storm with low visibility on Monday morning.
Six victims were killed while 37 were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening, and those hurt are two to 80 years old, Illinois State Police said in a statement.
Shirley Harper, 88, was named as the first victim killed in the tragedy.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s office is working to identify the five others and notify their families.
Drivers describe the chaotic dust storm accident
Drivers who experienced the dust storm — and some who were involved in the accident — have spoken out about their experiences on the day of the massive pile up.
“You couldn’t even see,” Evan Anderson, 25, told The Associated Press. “People tried to slow down and other people didn’t, and I just got plowed into. There were just so many cars and semi trucks with so much momentum behind them.”
“The only thing you could hear after we got hit was crash after crash after crash behind us,” Tom Thomas, 43, said.
Thick dust made rescue efforts difficult
Kevin Schott, the director of Montgomery County’s Emergency Management Agency, said that efforts to rescue victims were hampered by the thick dust on the scene as well as multiple vehicle fires.
These conditions made it difficult to get to “victims in a rapid manner”, he said.
“This is a difficult scene, something that is very hard to train for, something that we really haven’t experienced locally,” he said.
“We had to search every vehicle, whether they were involved in the accident or just pulled over, to check for injuries.”
Six people were killed in the crash.
Illinois governor JB Pritzker has issued a statement in the aftermath of the pile-up on I-55 saying he is “closely monitoring the horrific situation at the Macoupin and Sangamon County line”.
“My team is in constant communication with the Illinois State Police, Department of Transportation and Emergency Management Agency to ensure the safety of motorists as they navigate dangerous situation,” he tweeted.
“On the ground, our first responders and emergency management teams are working diligently to clear the road, provide medical care to those in need and collaborate with local officials to provide support to everyone affected by this tragic accident.”
Truck driver posts pictures of weather conditions
Dust storm ‘not uncommon’
The dust storm from tilling “not uncommon” during this time of year, said state police.
“This has happened before in various parts of the state of the Illinois, where unfortunately due to excessive high winds, that once the farmers have turned the field, the topsoil or the dirt that’s on top there gets loose,” said Illinois state police major Ryan Starrick.
“It’s extremely dry, and due to the excessive winds of the area, will blow across certain roadways.”
A “blowing dust warning” was issued for some counties in the area with it remaining in effect in Sangamon, Christian and Shelby counties, reported NBC Chicago.
‘We had to search every vehicle,’ says Montgomery County emergency services director
Kevin Schott, director of emergency services in Montgomery County, said Monday it was a “very difficult scene” and one that’s “very hard to train for.”
“We had to search every vehicle, whether they were involved in the accident or just pulled over, to check for injuries,” he said, adding that people were “upset — visibly so, understandably so.”
Authorities set up staging areas away from the crash site to help travelers reunite with friends and family.
Emergency director describes scene of crash
“We had multiple vehicles involved, some were on fire,” said Montgomery County EMA Director Kevin Schotthe during a news briefing.
“So we had vehicle fires to extinguish, we had to search every vehicle whether they were involved in the accident or just pulled over to check for injuries, to getting them out of there rapidly and getting to the hospital so that we can provide professional care for them.”
Video of fatal dust storm in Illinois
‘You couldn’t even see’, says witness of massive highway pileup
Evan Anderson, 25, who was returning home to St Louis from Chicago, said a semi turned before striking his vehicle, sparing him from even more damage.“You couldn’t even see,” Mr Anderson said.
“People tried to slow down and other people didn’t, and I just got plowed into. There were just so many cars and semitrucks with so much momentum behind them.”
Dairon Socarras Quintero, 32, who was driving to St Louis to make deliveries for his custom frame company based in Elk Grove Village, said that after his truck hit the vehicle in front of him, he exited and moved to the side of the road to ensure his safety, then returned after the chain reaction of crashes ended behind him.
Mr Socarras Quintero said the dust continued to blow ferociously as he checked on other motorists and emergency personnel arrived. He held up his backpack, which was caked with dust even though it was inside a closed truck cab.
Winds at the time were gusting between 35 mph (56 kph) and 45 mph (74 kph), the National Weather Service said.
