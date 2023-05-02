A massive dust storm caused multiple vehicle pileups on Interstate 55 in Illinois, leaving at least six people dead and dozens of others injured, according to police.

Roughly 40 to 60 passenger cars and 20 commercial vehicles were involved in the crashes shortly after 11am local time.

The pileups happened at mile marker 76 on I-55 in both the northbound and southbound direction, Illinois State Police said.

Footage shows the devastating aftermath of the crashes, with smoke rising from vehicles strewn across the road.

