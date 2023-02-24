Teen girl filmed beating student Adriana Kuch before suicide is hit with new charge

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of four New Jersey students seen attacking Adriana Kuch in a school hallway two days before she died by suicide is facing an additional assault charge, according to authorities.

The teenage girl was charged on Thursday with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

The juvenile, who has not been identified because of her age, had earlier been charged with harassment.

Adriana, 14, was viciously attacked in a hallway at Central Regional High School (CRHS) in Berkeley Township, New Jersey on 1 February.

A video of the gang attack was later posted to TikTok showing the freshman being hit her over the head with a water bottle before others join in.

She was found dead in her Bayview home two days later. Her father Michael Kuch has previously said Adraiana was bullied and harassed for years, and has blamed her suicide on the school’s inaction.

The family of Adriana Kuch has begun legal action against her New Jersey school district after the bullied teen died by suicide (Kuch family)

Mr Billhimer said the juvenile has been served with a copy of the criminal aggravated assault complaint and released pending further court appearances.

Ocean County prosecutors had previously filed criminal charges of aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and harassment against four of Adriana’s classmates.

Adriana’s heartbroken friends and classmates have held protests and spoken out about how the school had ignored bullying allegations for years.

CRHS students and parents confronted school administrators over their failure to act on bullying allegations at an emotional board meeting last week.

Footage of the school hallway assault on Adriana Kuch went viral after being posted to TikTok (New Jersey News 12)

The fallout from Adriana’s death led district superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanide to resign abruptly on 11 February.

Michael Kuch’s attorney William A. Krais told The Independent last week that he has begun legal action against the school district and administrators.

“The administration’s role in Adriana’s tragic death will be brought to light, and Mr Kuch will use every legal avenue possible to get to the truth, for his family and the community,” Mr Krais said.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.