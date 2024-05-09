The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The US Air Force has dramatically rescued a critically ill child and his panic-stricken mother from a cruise ship some 400 miles from the US mainland.

Angela Bridges was aboard the Carnival Venezia on its return from the Caribbean to New York with her family on 4 May, when her 12-year-old son, Aiden, suffered what is believed to be a perforation in his bowel.

The ship was 350 nautical miles (about 400 miles) off the coast of North Carolina in the Atlantic Ocean when the critical medical incident occurred.

A fleet of helicopters and planes, manned by a crew of combat rescue officers and pararescuemen, was deployed to the vessel “within hours” of receiving the rescue call, according to a statement from the USAF’s only reserve command, the 920th Rescue Wing.

Photos taken by passengers onboard the Venezia show Ms Bridges and her son being suspended in mid-air from a helicopter, after being hoisted from the ship’s deck.

“We were standing there watching the whole time, and I, just, you know, screaming and crying over the helicopter blades. It was very scary,” Ms Bridges told Thursday’s Good Morning America as she relived the 4 May rescue mission.

Two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters and two HC-130J Combat King 11 planes had taken off from Patrick Space Force Base in Florida. The mission required three intricate helicopter air-to-air refuellings since the ship was so far out at sea.

Ms Bridges and Aiden were taken safely in a helicopter, with the boy receiving life-saving treatment on board.

He was then transferred to the nearest possible medical centre, in North Carolina; its exact location has not been revealed. Aiden’s condition is currently unknown.

“Everyone in the wing mobilised with exceptional speed. By uniting our efforts, we saved crucial time, delivering life-saving assistance six hours ahead of other response teams,” rescue pilot Captain Dylan Gann said.

The helicopters flew a total of 1,200 miles throughout the operation, while the ship adjusted its course in order to meet the aircraft.

“The amazing thing about this rescue is actually how smooth it went. We went from zero notification, to having aircraft ready, to having aircraft in the air,” Lieutenant Colonel Dave Underwood told ABC News.

“And the young man is in the hospital in just a matter of hours.”

Despite the rescue operation, the cruise liner arrived in New York City as scheduled on Monday.