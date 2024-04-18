Pregnant woman airlifted from Disney cruise ship in Atlantic Ocean

Watch the moment a pregnant woman suffering medical complications was airlifted from a Disney cruise ship.

A US Coast Guard helicopter crew conducted a medevac for a Disney Fantasy passenger on Monday 15 April.

The cruise ship was in the Atlantic Ocean, 180 miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, at the time.

Once on scene, the aircrew deployed their rescue swimmer aboard the vessel, who prepared a rescue basket and litter to hoist the 35-year-old patient and on-board doctor to the aircraft safely.

The woman was transported to an airport in San Juan and was then treated at Centro Medico Hospital, officials said.