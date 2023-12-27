Airport chaos as pro-Palestine protesters block roads to JFK and LAX

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators briefly brought chaos to John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Wednesday as they obstructed traffic near entrances on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Dozens of protesters carrying banners that read “Free Palestine” and “Genocide then/Genocide now” blocked a portion of New York’s Van Wyck Expressway at JFK at around 11.30am ET.

The road closures snarled traffic leading into JFK, while some passengers were forced to walk to terminals with their luggage before police broke up the demonstration and reopened the road just before midday.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block traffic to John F Kennedy airport (JFK) on Wednesday (REUTERS)

A Port Authority Police Department spokesperson said 26 people were arrested on disorderly conduct and impeding vehicular traffic charges.

“During the disruption, the Port Authority dispatched two airport buses, offering rides to travellers involved in the backup to allow them to reach the airport safely,” a spokesperson said.

At LAX, protesters used construction debris, road signs, tree branches, and blocks of concrete to obstruct Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One police officer was thrown to the ground and protesters attacked passersby in their vehicles, the LAPD said in a statement posted to X.

Around 36 people were arrested on charges including rioting and battery of a police officer, and said the demonstrators’ actions were “dangerous and will not be tolerated”.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators are detained by Port Authority police after blocking traffic on the road that leads to John F Kennedy airport on 27 December (REUTERS)

On the west coast, a group of around 40 people had gathered at LAX at around 9am PST — around the same time protesters were blocking roads at JFK.

Protesters shut down Century Boulevard for around 30 minutes, but other airport entrances remained accessible, an LAPD spokesperson told ABC7.

The 27th of December is traditionally among the busiest days to travel with more than two million people expected to catch flights, according to TSA passenger volume data.

Rallies have occurred almost daily across the US over the Biden administration’s support of Israel’s devastating retaliatory campaign in Gaza, which has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians.

Israel launched an invasion of the strip that is home to more than two million Palestinians after Hamas terror attacks on 7 October left 1,200 people dead and saw hundreds more taken hostage.

The US vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution and voted against a General Assembly resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza earlier this month.