Pro-Palestine protesters disrupt traffic near LAX entrance

Pro-Palestine protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza blocked traffic at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday morning (27 December).

Aerial footage shows the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) having rounded up a group of demonstrators who disrupted traffic along Century Boulevard, which connects to the LAX terminal.

At least 15 protesters had been detained by 10:10am, with the protests being cleared out by 10:30am and the remaining members of the group taken into custody.

Details surrounding the reported arrests haven’t been released by the LAPD as of yet.