US shoots down ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska, White House says

The US military has downed an unidentified object over Alaska “out of an abundance of caution”, the White House said.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in a briefing on Friday that the “high altitude object” was tracked by the Pentagon over Alaska airspace in the last 24 hours.

“The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight. Out of an abundance of caution, at the recommendation of the Pentagon, president Biden ordered the military to down the object,” he said.

Speaking at 2.30pm Eastern Time, Mr Kirby said that the object was down by fighter aircraft with the Pentagon’s Northern Command within the last hour.

Mr Kirby said there was little information available about the object at the time it was shot down.

“We’re calling this an object because that’s the best description we have right now,” he said. “We do not know who owns it, whether it’s state-owned or corporate-owned or privately-owned. ”

The incident comes a little under a week after a US fighter jet shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina after tracking its progress across US airspace for days.

The suspected Chinese espionage airship was downed by an American F-22 fighter on Saturday. The White House said it was targeting “sensitive military sites” as part of a program that has been known to US officials for a number of years.

The incident further deepened a diplomatic freeze between the US and China, causing secretary of state Antony Blinken to cancel his first high-level visit to Beijing in response.