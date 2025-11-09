Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A community in Texas is split over a decision to start selling alcohol at youth baseball games.

The city council in Burleson, Texas, voted 5-2 earlier this week to allow adults to buy alcohol at the Burleson Chisenhall Sports Complex, where youth baseball teams play games. The drinks will be sold at the complex's concession stand.

Like the council, community members were split over the development, according to CBS News.

"When you mentioned liquor sales and I was like, 'Heck yeah, it's a social sport," one parent said, according to the outlet.

Another woman, Meredith Todd, told CBS News that she thought alcohol sales would be a "good idea" because "most of us parents are responsible with that."

The City Council in Burleson, Texas voted to allow alcohol to be sold during some youth sports games and special events (file image) ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

"After work I could just have a glass of wine with my girlfriends, where we spend every Wednesday night watching our kids," she said. "I think it brings the community together, and I don't see anything wrong with it."

Ray Jones, a volunteer at the complex, said during the meeting that he doesn't "think alcohol has a place here, period."

Jones has formerly volunteered as a coach, an umpire, and has watched four of his own children play at the complex. He's afraid that mixing alcohol, and potentially rowdy and competitive parents in the stands, will cause trouble at games.

"There are situations with angry parents, coaches, people get emotional, and you add alcohol to that, it's like, 'What are we doing?' This isn't a rock concert or a nightclub — this is a kid's event," he said.

He said if parents can’t make it through a game without a drink, they “might have a problem.”

In addition to making alcohol available, the change will shift the operation of the concession stand from the local youth association into the hands of a private contractor. The youth association allows teens to work the concession stand and provides them with part-time job opportunities.

Typically, state law requires workers to be at least 18 to serve alcohol in restaurants.

"And now that money is going to a corporation, and also in order to serve alcohol, you can't have 14-year-olds in there, so it's limited money for those kids to play and earn a little extra money," Jones said.

The city's leaders defended the vote, with Mayor Chris Fletcher noting that he'd spoken to leaders in other towns that allowed alcohol sales, and was told they'd had no issues with the policy.

Under the new rules, alcohol can only be sold at games involving players older than 12 as well as special events like the city's Fourth of July celebrations. Alcohol sales will be suspended for all Little League games and practices.