Alec Baldwin misfired a prop gun on the set of his film Rust, that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.
The movie was being filmed at the Bonanza Creek ranch outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday (21 October) and has now been shut down.
Santa Fe County deputies were called to the scene soon after the incident took place.
Hutchins was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital by helicopter where she died. Her death was confirmed by the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office said in a statement that Hutchins and Souza were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by 68-year-old Baldwin, who is the producer and actor for the new film.
No one was arrested in the incident, and no charges have been filed so far, the office said.
“This incident remains an active investigation. As more information becomes available, updates will be provided,” the sheriff’s department said.
What we know about the victims
Halyna Hutchins was a 42-year-old cinematographer from Los Angeles.
She grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle and previously worked as a journalist with British documentary productions in Europe. After moving to Los Angeles, she graduated from the AFI Conservatory with MFA in Cinematography.
Hutchins was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque on Thursday (21 October), where she succumbed to her injuries.
Joel Souza on the other hand is in intensive care. He is is a filmmaker based in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he lives with his wife and two children.
Souza is the director and screenwriter of the film Rust.
International Cinematographers Guild mourn the death of Halyna Hutchins
Halyna Hutchins’ death was confirmed by the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600.
“We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called Rust in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set,” said John Lindley, the president of the guild, and Rebecca Rhine, the executive director, in a statement to Variety.
“The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family.”
Incident remains 'an active investigation', says Santa Fe County Sheriff
Santa Fe County Sheriff Juan Rios revealed: “The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust.”
An investigation is underway into how and what projectile was discharged from the prop gun during the fatal incident.
“This incident remains an active investigation. As more information becomes available, updates will be provided,” the sheriff’s department said.
Deputies also revealed that they have taped off a church on the set, which was placed on lockdown, and production was halted.
