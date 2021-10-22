One person was killed and another wounded when a prop gun misfired on the set of an Alec Baldwin western movie being filmed in New Mexico.

Santa Fe County deputies were called to the set of Rust at the Bonanza Creek Ranch on Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said that two people were shot, including a 42-year-old woman, who was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital by helicopter where she died.

Officials, who have not named the victims, say a male, who is also 42-years-old, was transported by ambulance to hospital in Santa Fe.

Deputies taped off a church on the set, which was placed on lockdown and production was halted.

Officials say that an investigation is underway into how and what projectile was discharged from the prop gun. during the fatal incident.

“This incident remains an active investigation. As more information becomes available, updates will be provided,” the sheriff’s department said.

The movie is being shot on the 2,000 acre ranch, where 3:10 to Yuma, Cowboys & Aliens and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs have all been filmed.

Written by Joel Souza, Rust also features Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher and Jensen Ackles.

It is the story of notorious outlaw Harlan Rust, played by Baldwin, who goes on the run with his 13-yer-old grandson after the teenager accidentally kills a rancher.

“There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks. Two crew members have been taken to the hospital and are receiving care. Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority,” a production spokesperson from Rust Movie Productions LLC told Deadline.