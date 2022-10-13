✕ Close Alex Jones trial: Sandy Hook families react as jury award them $965m in defamation case

A jury has awarded the relatives of Sandy Hook victims a combined $965m in damages after reaching their verdict in Alex Jones’ defamation trial on Wednesday afternoon.

The six-person panel spent more than three days deliberating how much the Infowars host must pay in damages to the plaintiffs - including 15 family members who lost loved ones in the 2012 shooting and a former FBI agent who responded to the scene.

Family members openly wept in court as the individual damages amounts were read out for each plaintiff.

“Good does prevail,” Nicole Hockley, who lost her son Dylan in the massacre, said outside court.

The highest individual damages award was $120m, which went to Robbie Parker, who lost his 6-year-old daughter Emilie in the shooting.

The sum of $965m in damages comes after a Texas jury awarded nearly $50m in damages against Mr Jones in a separate defamation trial.

As the damages verdict was read out in court, Mr Jones told viewers on his Infowars site: “I want to be the billion dollar man.”