Key moments from Alex Jones defamation trial

Alex Jones is in the midst of his second defamation trial over his lies about the Sandy Hook massacre.

Attorneys for the families of the victims urged jurors to consider the enormous profits Jones had made from spreading conspiracy theories about the mass shooting when determining how much he should pay in damages.

Following the attack, the Infowars host made numerous claims suggesting the shooting was a hoax intended to help justify a government-led confiscation of Americans’ guns.

Here’s a look at some of the key moments from the trial.

