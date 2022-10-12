Jump to content

‘I want to be the billion dollar man!’: Alex Jones cheers as he watches multimillion verdict against him live on Infowars show

Jones calls the verdict ‘delusional leftist crap,’ asks audience for donations

Abe Asher
Wednesday 12 October 2022 21:14
Comments
Key moments from Alex Jones defamation trial

Far right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones fumed live on his InfoWars show as the jury in his defamation trial awarded roughly billion dollars in damages against him to families of the victims of the Sandy Hook mass shooting.

“This is exactly what I expected,” Mr Jones said during the livestream on his website.

The Connecticut jury reached its verdict on Wednesday afternoon after deliberating for three days. Lawyers representing the families of eight victims and an FBI agent pursuing Jones for had requested $550m in damages, the jury ended up awarding them around $1bn.

“This is all just delusional leftist crap, like two men can have a baby,” Jones railed as events in the courtroom turned against him.

The finding came after four weeks of testimony from family members about how Jones’ conspiracy theories about the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012 and repeated attacks on many of the family members involved impacted their lives.

The extent of the damages — one plantiff alone was awarded $120m — may imperil InfoWars’ future. Jones certainly wasted no time after the damages were read out, imploring his viewers to help him “fight” by making donations and purchasing supplements and other products on his website.

Jones promised his viewers that no money donated would go to paying the damages he owes, but he did say that he is nearly “out of money” and mocked the plantiffs for expecting that he would pay them the damages he now owes.

“They want to scare us away from question Uvalde or Parkland,” Jones said. “We’re not going away. We’re not going to stop.”

As his show continued on Wednesday, Jones spread baseless conspriacy theories about Covid-19 vaccines, CNN, the Democratic Party, and a range of other subjects. He continued to hawk supplements and other products on the show’s website.

