The relatives of Sandy Hook victims openly wept in court as the jury awarded them $965m in the Alex Jones defamation case.

A panel of six people spent more than three days deliberating how much the Infowars host had to pay to the loved ones of victims killed in the 2012 school shooting, after Jones claimed they were actors.

Robbie Parker, the first plaintiff who lost his six-year-old daughter in the shooting, held his head in his hands after that the jury awarded him $120m.

