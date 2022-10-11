✕ Close Key moments from Alex Jones defamation trial

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The jury in Alex Jones’ second defamation damages trial over his lies about the Sandy Hook massacre will resume deliberation on Tuesday morning.

Jurors have thus far spent about seven hours weighing how much the Infowars host owes in damages to 15 plaintiffs - including loved ones of victims killed in the 2012 shooting and a former FBI agent who responded to the scene.

In closing arguments last week, plaintiffs’ attorneys urged jurors to consider the enormous profits Jones had made from spreading conspiracy theories about the mass shooting when determining how much he should pay.

“Every single one of these families were drowning in grief, and Alex Jones put his foot right on top of them,” attorney Christopher Mattei said.

He suggested a damages award of at least $550m, as Jones and Infowars had received an estimated 550 million views from their Sandy Hook hoax content on social media accounts from 2012 to 2018.

Meanwhile, Jones’ attorney Norm Pattis asked jurors to return a more measured verdict to help restore his client’s faith in “the system”.