Alex Jones on his show on 12 December, 2021 (The Alex Jones Show)

Far-right conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones is set to appear in court today as part of his years-long legal battle with the families of victims killed in the Sandy Hook massacre.

Mr Jones was found guilty of defamation in multiple lawsuits last year after he falsely said the 2012 school shooting that left 26 dead was “a giant hoax”. The cases are now headed to jury trials to determine damages.

The legal proceedings were thrust back into the spotlight last week when Mr Jones failed to appear twice for a deposition that he had sought to delay because he was too sick to attend - despite the fact that he continued hosting his Infowars show.

At issue in today’s virtual hearing - scheduled for 2pm EST - is the plaintiffs’ motion to hold Mr Jones in contempt of court for dodging the deposition.

Hours before the hearing, Mr Jones offered to settle the cases by giving a “heartfelt apology” and $120,000 payout per plaintiff. That offer was rejected by the families.