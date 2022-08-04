Alex Jones trial shown video of Infowars host belittling jury and accusing judge of ‘rigging’ Sandy Hook case
Right-wing agitator being sued for $150m in Texas over Sandy Hook claims
Alex Jones lawyers accidentally sent his text messages to the prosecution
The Alex Jones defamation trial was shown a video of the Infowars host belittling the jury in his case and the judge being accused of “rigging” the proceedings.
The lawyer for the parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre played the video, which saw Mr Jones say that the jury consisted of people who “don’t know what planet they’re on”.
Mark Bankston, who is the lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 students and six adults killed in the mass shooting, told the jury that Mr Jones made the comments while on air on Friday.
The family is seeking $150m in damages from Jones and his media company for the claims he has made that the massacre was a “false flag” operation and that the victims did not actually exist.
Mr Bankston also showed the jury an image that appeared on Mr Jones’ show that he claimed depicted Judge Maya Guerra Gamble, who is overseeing the case, on fire.
Mr Jones told the court that it was Lady Justice on fire, not the actual judge.
Mr Jones also stated in the video that the judge could not be trusted as she worked with Child Protective Services, which he claimed was connected to child trafficking.
Mr Bankston then played a video of lawyer Robert Barnes, Mr Jones previous lawyer, stating, “Judges rigging a court proceeding to make sure the script – literally a script, a script – is told in a certain way for audiences.”
Mr Jones then told the court that he believed the “jury was real” and that they “should decide my guilt”.
During his testimony on Wednesday, Mr Jones finally said that the massacre was “100 per cent real”.
“Especially since I’ve met the parents. It’s 100 per cent real,” Mr Jones said.
During the final day of testimony, the lawyer for the family stunningly informed Mr Jones that his own attorney had accidentally sent them two years of his text messages.
Mr Jones had claimed during discovery that he could not find any text messages relating to Sandy Hook on his phone but denied that he had lied under oath.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies