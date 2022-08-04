Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Alex Jones defamation trial was shown a video of the Infowars host belittling the jury in his case and the judge being accused of “rigging” the proceedings.

The lawyer for the parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre played the video, which saw Mr Jones say that the jury consisted of people who “don’t know what planet they’re on”.

Mark Bankston, who is the lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 students and six adults killed in the mass shooting, told the jury that Mr Jones made the comments while on air on Friday.

The family is seeking $150m in damages from Jones and his media company for the claims he has made that the massacre was a “false flag” operation and that the victims did not actually exist.

Mr Bankston also showed the jury an image that appeared on Mr Jones’ show that he claimed depicted Judge Maya Guerra Gamble, who is overseeing the case, on fire.

Mr Jones told the court that it was Lady Justice on fire, not the actual judge.

Mr Jones also stated in the video that the judge could not be trusted as she worked with Child Protective Services, which he claimed was connected to child trafficking.

Mr Bankston then played a video of lawyer Robert Barnes, Mr Jones previous lawyer, stating, “Judges rigging a court proceeding to make sure the script – literally a script, a script – is told in a certain way for audiences.”

Mr Jones then told the court that he believed the “jury was real” and that they “should decide my guilt”.

During his testimony on Wednesday, Mr Jones finally said that the massacre was “100 per cent real”.

“Especially since I’ve met the parents. It’s 100 per cent real,” Mr Jones said.

During the final day of testimony, the lawyer for the family stunningly informed Mr Jones that his own attorney had accidentally sent them two years of his text messages.

Mr Jones had claimed during discovery that he could not find any text messages relating to Sandy Hook on his phone but denied that he had lied under oath.