Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Alex Jones trial shown video of Infowars host belittling jury and accusing judge of ‘rigging’ Sandy Hook case

Right-wing agitator being sued for $150m in Texas over Sandy Hook claims

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 04 August 2022 12:37
Comments

Alex Jones lawyers accidentally sent his text messages to the prosecution

The Alex Jones defamation trial was shown a video of the Infowars host belittling the jury in his case and the judge being accused of “rigging” the proceedings.

The lawyer for the parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre played the video, which saw Mr Jones say that the jury consisted of people who “don’t know what planet they’re on”.

Mark Bankston, who is the lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 students and six adults killed in the mass shooting, told the jury that Mr Jones made the comments while on air on Friday.

The family is seeking $150m in damages from Jones and his media company for the claims he has made that the massacre was a “false flag” operation and that the victims did not actually exist.

Recommended

Mr Bankston also showed the jury an image that appeared on Mr Jones’ show that he claimed depicted Judge Maya Guerra Gamble, who is overseeing the case, on fire.

Mr Jones told the court that it was Lady Justice on fire, not the actual judge.

Mr Jones also stated in the video that the judge could not be trusted as she worked with Child Protective Services, which he claimed was connected to child trafficking.

Mr Bankston then played a video of lawyer Robert Barnes, Mr Jones previous lawyer, stating, “Judges rigging a court proceeding to make sure the script – literally a script, a script – is told in a certain way for audiences.”

Mr Jones then told the court that he believed the “jury was real” and that they “should decide my guilt”.

During his testimony on Wednesday, Mr Jones finally said that the massacre was “100 per cent real”.

“Especially since I’ve met the parents. It’s 100 per cent real,” Mr Jones said.

Recommended

During the final day of testimony, the lawyer for the family stunningly informed Mr Jones that his own attorney had accidentally sent them two years of his text messages.

Mr Jones had claimed during discovery that he could not find any text messages relating to Sandy Hook on his phone but denied that he had lied under oath.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in