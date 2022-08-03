Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The January 6 committee is preparing to subpoena Alex Jones’ texts and emails that were accidentally sent to an attorney for the Sandy Hook victims, according to a report.

Attorney Mark Bankston revealed he had mistakenly received a trove of thousands of Jones’ private communications during the Infowars founder’s defamation trial on Wednesday.

Within minutes of the stunning revelation, the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol began preparing to subpoena the messages, a source told Rolling Stone.

Jones riled up a crowd of rioters during the assault on the Capitol in January last year, pushing the false claim that the election had been stolen.

In a video posted to the Infowars website, he told the crowd: “We need to understand we’re under attack, and we need to understand this is 21st-century warfare and get on a war-footing.”

The select committee issued subpoenas for documents and testimony from the notorious conpiracy theorist in November 2021.

It’s unclear what information he provided for the committee. In April, he said that he had offered to speak with the committee in exchange for immunity.

Mr Bankston, representing representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis in their ongoing defamation trial against Jones, dropped the bombshell revelation while cross-examining Jones on Wednesday.

“Did you know 12 days ago your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years?” Mr Bankston asked him.

Somewhere in the Capitol complex right now, a lawyer from the January 6 committee is writing a letter to the Sandy Hook parents’ lawyers requesting they produce Alex Jones’s phone records.



Somewhere at DOJ, a different lawyer is doing the same thing. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) August 3, 2022

He said Jones’ attorney Andino Reynal did not take any steps to identify the texts as privileged.

The texts from Jones’ phone revealed he earned as much as $800,000 a day from the Inofwars site in 2018.

He went on to accuse Jones of lying about not having any text messages relating to Sandy Hook during the discovery phase of the lawsuit.