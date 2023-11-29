Alex Murdaugh branded an ‘animal’ as he’s sentenced to 27 years for financial crimes: Live
Sentencing marks only the latest chapter in the Murdaugh saga, as he continues to fight his conviction over the June 2021 murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh was confronted by his victims in a courtroom in South Carolina today before being sentenced to 27 years in prison on a slew of state financial crime charges.
“You seem empty, I don’t see anything,” Judge Clifton Newman told Murdaugh as he handed down the sentence. “Hopefully something will emerge in your spirit, in your soul.”
For more than a decade, Murdaugh stole over $12.5m from clients at his law firm in a vast multi-million-dollar fraud scheme.
Among the victims who spoke was the family of Gloria Satterfield, the Murdaugh’s housekeeper who died in a 2018 “trip and fall” at Moselle. In that case, Murdaugh stole more than $4m in wrongful death settlements meant for her sons.
Murdaugh spent nearly an hour apologizing to them. He admitted he did “terrible things” that “continue to bother and disturb him.”
The disgraced legal scion reached a plea deal with prosecutors on 17 November, agreeing to plead guilty to 22 charges including money laundering, fraud and criminal conspiracy.
What happened to Hakeem Pinckney?
The oldest case Murdaugh is convicted of is the case of Hakeem Pinckney – a deaf man who was left a quadriplegic after a horror car crash in 2009. He died two years later.
Murdaugh stole most of a $309,000 settlement and then an additional $89,000 payment meant for Pinckney’s mother, Pamela Pinckney.
Ms Pinckney gave a powerful statement as she spoke to Murdaugh in court on Tuesday.
“To you Alex Murdaugh I never thought you would betray our family in our most vulnerable state…but I forgive you."
What happened to Gloria Satterfield?
In October 2021, Murdaugh was released from rehab only to be dramatically arrested on charges of stealing funds from the wrongful death settlement over the mysterious trip and fall death of the family’s longtime housekeeper Gloria Satterfield in 2018.
Satterfield worked for the influential Murdaugh family for more than 20 years when she was found at the bottom of some stairs at the family’s home. She died weeks later from her injuries.
At the time, her death was regarded as an accidental fall – though her death certificate cited her manner of death as “natural”.
Murdaugh reached an agreement to pay her family $4m in a wrongful death settlement – but they never received a dime of the money. Instead, Murdaugh siphoned off the settlement meant meant for Satterfield’s sons to a fake company called Forge.
Questions have been swirling around Satterfield’s death ever since and investigators reopened a probe into her death.
The Hampton County coroner Angela Topper asked the SLED to reopen an investigation into her death when Murdaugh’s name began to hit headlines.
“The decedent’s death was not reported to the Coroner at the time, nor was an autopsy performed,” Ms Topper wrote.
“On the death certificate the manner of death was ruled ‘Natural,’ which is inconsistent with injuries sustained in a trip and fall accident.”
In early 2022, officials announced plans to exhume her body.
What happened to Paul and Maggie Murdaugh?
The twisted tale all began back on 7 June 2021 when Maggie and Paul were found shot dead at the family’s sprawling hunting lodge in Islandton.
Murdaugh claimed he discovered their bodies, placing a dramatic 911 call where he cried and sobbed on the phone.
He said he’d returned home from visiting his elderly mother and dying father to find his wife and son by the kennels on the property, both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The call, previously released by investigators, was made at 10.07pm local time.
Prosecutors say that the murders took place at around 8.50pm.
In the audio, Murdaugh is heard sobbing as he tells the dispatcher “it’s bad” and “my wife and child have been shot badly”.
When asked if his loved ones were still breathing, he responds “no” and urges them to “please hurry”.
Murdaugh also tells the dispatcher that he hasn’t seen anyone on the property.
It later emerged that two different weapons were used to kill the victims, with Maggie shot multiple times with an automatic rifle and Paul shot twice – once in the head and once in the chest – with a shotgun.
Graphic details about their horrific injuries emerged in the courtroom.
Maggie was shot five times in the chest and head, with the last two shots likely to have been fired after she had already fallen to the ground, according to a forensics report by Chief Kenneth Kinsey, an expert at the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Paul’s injuries were even more brutal with the second shot blowing his brain out of his skull.
For more than 13 months, no arrests were made in their murders, no suspects were named and no charges were brought over their killings.
Then, in July 2022, Murdaugh was charged with murder.
Murdaugh again denies he killed his wife and son
In the dramatic moment during his long statement in court, Alex Murdaugh admitted that he had indeed stolen from all of the victims read out to him by prosecutor Creighton Waters.
But despite the confession, Murdaugh continued to claim he was innocent of the murders of his wife and son.
“I would never hurt Maggie and I would never hurt Paul,” he said.
Satterfield family attorney brands Murdaugh the ‘Mount Rushmore of all criminals’
Attorney Eric Bland, who represents the Satterfield family, gave a scathing victim impact statement on behalf of the victims where he branded Murdaugh “the Mount Rushmore of all criminals” who stole from the people closest to him.
“This day was coming for two years,” he said.
“This was predatory behaviour… this wasn’t Enron… it wasn’t stealing money from faceless people, from shareholders. This was Alex Murdaugh stealing money from those that were closest to him,” he said.
“Gloria Satterfield who broke bread with him and his family for 22 years, raising his family… Jordan Jinks, a lifelong friend, he grew up playing ball together.”
Mr Bland added: “This is close theft, the unicorn of all thefts… He is the Mount Rushmore of all criminals… And he hit the home run when he was convicted of double murder.”
Mr Bland also fired back at comments made by Mr Harpootlian at the start of the hearing, where he complained that some of the attorneys were seeking to sell t-shirts and hats and promote their podcasts. While Mr Bland does have a podcast, he pointed out that so too does Mr Griffin.
The phone and tablet of a South Carolina teenager found dead near the Murdaugh family home have finally been unlocked by investigators eight years after he was killed.
Stephen Smith, 19, was killed in 2015 with his death originally being ruled a hit-and-run accident by authorities.
Murdaugh slams speculation about son’s alleged involvement in Stephen Smith’s 2015 death
In his rambling, lengthy statement in court, Murdaugh also hit out at the rampant speculation about his son Buster and the unsolved 2015 death of a gay teenager – Stephen Smith – and sought to downplay the role that the family’s late housekeeper of 20 years had played in his children’s upbringings.
Admitting that he did “terrible things”, Murdaugh insisted that he does “care” about each of the people he stole from.
“I did terrible things. Each of you placed your trust in me. I am proud of that and to this day I am still honoured by that,” he said.
“I did terrible, terrible things. Things that I’m thinking about right now cause me to be hurt, cause me to be disturbed. It is so important to me that you know how bothered I am about the things that I did.”
Gloria Satterfield’s son told Murdaugh he forgives him
Satterfield’s son Tony Satterfield spoke directly to the double murderer as he told him that he forgives him for the years of pain he has put their family through.
“I really don’t have words, you lied, you cheated, you stole, you betrayed me, my family and everyone else and you did that across my mom’s death first of all,” he said.
Mr Satterfield brought up the fact that Murdaugh sent him a “half-hearted sorry letter” some time ago – saying that he knows it was half-hearted as his “actions don’t follow through” with his apology.
He said that he had his own sorry letter to read to Murdaugh.
“I’m sorry you felt you had to betray us,” he said.
“I’m sorry your family has to now go through what they’re going to have to go through for the rest of their life because of your actions, what you did.”
He added: “I want you to know I forgive you. l’ll pray for you every day.”
Sobbing Alex Murdaugh apologised to the multiple victims that he stole millions of dollars from in their hours of need during an emotional sentencing hearing – before using the floor to once again deny all responsibility for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
What began as a statement apologising for his financial fraud crimes inside the courtroom in Beaufort County on Tuesday descended into a monologue where he hit out at the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office for their handling of the murder investigation.
It ended with Judge Clifton Newman sentencing Murdaugh to 27 years in prison.
