One dead in South Carolina alligator attack
Predator was seen ‘guarding’ a body, reports say
Related video: Alligator found in Florida resident’s swimming pool
One person has been reported killed in South Carolina after an alligator carried out an attack in Sun City, local media has said.
The fatal incident took place on Monday at around 11.15am in the Sun City gated community for retirees, not far from Okatie, South Carolina, Local 5 reported.
Police were called to the scene with reports of an alligator that seemed to be “guarding” a body near a pond, where it was thought to remain on Monday.
IslandPacket reported that work to recover the body was underway and that an investigation is being carried out by the the local sheriff’s office in Beaufort.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office are also a part of the investigation, reports said.
The exact details of the location of the attack were not released and the victim cannot be identified until the body is retrieved.
Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the US, with the Center for Disease and Prevention reporting only 10 deaths from alligators in the south eastern US between 1999 to 2019, ABC News reported in June following a fatal alligator attack in South Carolina.
Before June’s attack, the last tragedy to occur in the state was in May 2020, when a 58-year-old woman was reported killed.
Further updates on the Sun City attack are expexcted.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies