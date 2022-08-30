Alligator delays flights from Charleston airport
Delta passengers were among those waiting for reptile to cross taxiway
Alligator spotted on runway causes flight delay from Charleston airport
An alligator who was seen walking across the runway of South Carolina’s busiest airport this weekend caused a brief delay to flghts.
The alligator crossed into the path of departing flights at Charleston International on Saturday at about 7pm, according to WCBD-TV.
Passengers onboard a plane could see the alligator from the windows of their aircraft, with video footage of the surreal sight widely shared on social media.
Airport officials apparently allowed the alligator to continue walking over the taxiway before aircraft resumed taking off.
John Moroney, who was among those to picture the alligator on their phone, said other passengers on his Delta flight were informed about an alligator-induced delay by the pilot.
The incident comes after a crocodidle apparently refused to move from a runway at a US Navy airbase in Key West, Florida. in April when wildlife officials were called in for assistance removing the animal.
As with Florida, South Carolina and the area around Charleston International is home to many reptiles, with estimates suggesting 100,000 alligators call South Carolina home.
In Spring and Summer, alligators are more likely to move around because of breeding season, wildlife experts say.
