Petrifying video captured the moment an alligator forced its way through a metal fence with alarming ease.

The footage, recorded at a private golf club in Placida, Florida, and obtained by Jam Press, shows the reptile poking its head between the bars and pushing its way through.

The bars then part ways like they’re made of rubber.

The giant gator manages to get half its body through the fence before one bar snaps.

The fence was made of aluminium, which is why it appeared to bend so easily.

According to the unnamed cameraperson, the alligator eventually made its way through the fence with some guidance and wandered off.

An employee named Zach said: “This happened where I work, my co-worker took the video.

“Unfortunately it was a brand new fence we just put in.

“We were trying to dig holes for it to go under before it decided to go through the fence. It got stuck, but luckily we were able to guide it through.”

Zach added: “It’s a private golf club, we put up a fence because a public bike path is on the other side of the fence, so it is to keep trespassers out and keep the safety of people walking.

“The clip is cut short because he stopped recording. My co-worker was recording.

“He got stuck in between and we had to help him out, but the fence, which is aluminium, did get damaged.”

A local resident named Marshall said: “Scary part is how familiar it looks.

“Like a scene from Jurassic Park.”

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, there are about 1.3 million alligators in the state of Florida.