A 10ft-long alligator was captured after killing an elderly woman in a Florida retirement community.

The 85-year-old died after trying to rescue her pet from the clutches of the reptile at the Spanish Lakes Fairways community on Monday afternoon (20 February), according to an eyewitness account cited by CBS Miami.

The dog sustained injuries but its condition is not known.

The woman’s body was later recovered after the incident. Her name has not been disclosed.

Trappers located the alligator at the bottom of the lake and pulled it out to be taken away in a truck.

Sign up for our newsletters.