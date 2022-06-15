Amber Heard was asked if she’ll tell her one-year-old daughter “everything” about the legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

During an interview with Savannah Guthrie of NBC News, the journalist asked Ms Heard how she views her future.

“I get to be a mom,” Ms Heard said. “Like full time, where I don’t have to juggle calls with lawyers.”

“One day you may want to tell your daughter about this,” Ms Guthrie said. “Or have to tell your daughter about everything you’ve gone through. What would you want to say?”

“I think no matter what, it will mean something. I did the right thing,” Ms Heard said. “I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth.”

Ms Heard revealed last year that she secretly welcomed her first child via surrogate.

On 1 July 2021, the 35-year-old actor announced the news in an Instagram post where she shared a photo of her tenderly cradling her daughter, named Oonagh Paige, on her chest.

The Aquaman star wrote: “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms.”

“I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she wrote. “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

Adding: “A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.”

She concluded by revealing that her daughter was born on 8 April 2021. “Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life,” she disclosed.

The name Oonagh is of Greek, Scottish and Irish origin, and means “pure” or “holy”.

A jury handed down the verdict on 1 June this year in the defamation trial between the former married couple, awarding Mr Depp $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages following Ms Heard’s 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, in which she claimed to be a domestic abuse survivor.

The trial began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s March 2019 lawsuit. Mr Depp argued that Ms Heard defamed him in the op-ed titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

Ms Heard wrote that “like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim”.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she added at the time.

While Mr Depp wasn’t named in the piece, his legal team argued that it contained a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they said was “categorically and demonstrably false”.

Mr Depp was awarded $10.35m in damages in total because Virginia state law caps punitive damages at $350,000. Ms Heard was awarded $2m in compensatory damages because of comments made by Mr Depp’s previous lawyer.